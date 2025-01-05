Experience Caribbean Bliss Without Crowds At A Secret Tourist-Friendly White Sand Island

Located a short catamaran stretch off the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic, the quiet outcrop of Saona Island is quintessentially Caribbean. Its stretching ivory beaches, towering palms, and turquoise waters could be plucked straight from the cover of an island tourism brochure. Devoid of the mega-resorts and all-inclusive sprawls scattered across the mainland, fewer tourists flock to Saona's pristine shores. All 42 square miles of the peaceful isle are incorporated into the Cotubanamá National Park, a reserve of thick semi-humid forests, terraces of coral reef, and subterranean caverns teeming with marine life. While there are several idyllic beaches, easy to pick as some of the best in the Dominican Republic, within close proximity of Punta Cana, Saona's seclusion, powder shores, and thick forests still make it a standout.

The remote outcrop is solely accessible over the sea, with speedboats and catamarans carrying travelers daily from Bayahibe, close to the popular Punta Cana. While there is one public ferry leaving from the dock at 9 a.m., the vast majority of visitors organize their transfer with a tour agency on via their accommodation on the island. It takes around 45-50 minutes from Bayahibe, which is 50 mins down the shoreline from Punta Cana. Accessing the resort town is very easy from the U.S., given the popularity of its myriad resorts, with direct routes connecting Punta Cana to more than 20 U.S. cities. While flights run year round, the ideal season to visit Saona Island is between January and April, when the heat is not quite so intense and the rains are significantly more sporadic.