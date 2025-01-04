Indonesia's Exclusive Island Is A Secret Slice Of Unspoiled Beach Beauty With A Luxe Eco-Resort

Imagine waking up in a one-bedroom beach house on a private island in the tropics. You step out onto your balcony and take in the view of colossal banyan trees and the glistening turquoise sea below. You make your way down to the white-sand beach, just steps away, and feel a soft breeze. The air is filled with the smells of sea salt and coconuts and the sounds of hundreds of songbirds. This is how every day can start on stunning Nikoi Island.

This private-island eco-resort is located in the Riau Islands archipelago in Indonesia, a beach-filled tropical paradise voted the world's most generous country in 2024. The resort was opened in 2007 by a group of friends who wanted to create a place of "simple luxuries" in a sea of faceless chain hotels and overpriced, cookie-cutter resorts. Nikoi is where busy workers can go to escape the 9-to-5 grind, connect with nature, walk barefoot along unspoiled shoreline, and explore native rainforests — all while having access to luxury amenities.

Nikoi isn't just a pretty face, though — it is one of only 10 Global Ecosphere Retreats in the world. This is a rigorous standard that recognizes sustainable, nature-based, tourism-related businesses that address the "4Cs": conservation, community, culture, and commerce. The eco-resort's green initiatives include building its beach houses out of locally sourced driftwood, using fans for cooling (rather than air conditioning), using solar paneling to heat water, and removing plastic from the coastal areas. The owners also provide education to the community's children, give work opportunities to over 150 locals, and have established a 342,240-acre Marine Protected Area with Conservation International. These initiatives may not be the main reason you'd book a stay in paradise — but hopefully they make you feel good about where your money is going.