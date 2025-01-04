Indonesia's Exclusive Island Is A Secret Slice Of Unspoiled Beach Beauty With A Luxe Eco-Resort
Imagine waking up in a one-bedroom beach house on a private island in the tropics. You step out onto your balcony and take in the view of colossal banyan trees and the glistening turquoise sea below. You make your way down to the white-sand beach, just steps away, and feel a soft breeze. The air is filled with the smells of sea salt and coconuts and the sounds of hundreds of songbirds. This is how every day can start on stunning Nikoi Island.
This private-island eco-resort is located in the Riau Islands archipelago in Indonesia, a beach-filled tropical paradise voted the world's most generous country in 2024. The resort was opened in 2007 by a group of friends who wanted to create a place of "simple luxuries" in a sea of faceless chain hotels and overpriced, cookie-cutter resorts. Nikoi is where busy workers can go to escape the 9-to-5 grind, connect with nature, walk barefoot along unspoiled shoreline, and explore native rainforests — all while having access to luxury amenities.
Nikoi isn't just a pretty face, though — it is one of only 10 Global Ecosphere Retreats in the world. This is a rigorous standard that recognizes sustainable, nature-based, tourism-related businesses that address the "4Cs": conservation, community, culture, and commerce. The eco-resort's green initiatives include building its beach houses out of locally sourced driftwood, using fans for cooling (rather than air conditioning), using solar paneling to heat water, and removing plastic from the coastal areas. The owners also provide education to the community's children, give work opportunities to over 150 locals, and have established a 342,240-acre Marine Protected Area with Conservation International. These initiatives may not be the main reason you'd book a stay in paradise — but hopefully they make you feel good about where your money is going.
Activities, dining, and relaxation on Nikoi Island
While many come to Nikoi Island to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life, you can still have an adventure. Certified scuba divers can guide you to explore the house reefs and hard coral gardens that encircle Nikoi. The surrounding seabed is shallow, so the reefs can also be viewed while snorkeling. You can see a wide variety of marine life, including seahorses, octopi, stingrays, batfish, and sea turtles. Unsurprisingly, Indonesia made the list of the most breathtaking destinations to swim with turtles, and you'll see why if you come here at the right time! Between February and September, turtles also come to shore to nest, and the on-site marine conservation team can show you these nests and explain more about their work.
If the way to your heart is through food, then you'll fall in love here. There are two restaurants: the main one, which serves Indonesian fare, and Restaurant Biru, which offers Mediterranean cuisine. Both will seat you at long, communal tables so you can connect with other guests (the main restaurant offers an adults-only table). Most of the ingredients are produced in the island's small permaculture garden or the larger farm, with everything else locally sourced. Enjoy a light breakfast of kue lapis (sweet rice cake) and freshly squeezed orange juice, and fill up on an Indonesian dinner of herb-crusted baked fish with chili mango sauce. Not feeling the shared experience? Order a food hamper and be whisked away to a secret spot for a private picnic.
If relaxation is your aim, head down to the spa by the pool. Enjoy the signature Island Massage to feel fully rejuvenated or the Javanese Massage to relieve any muscle tension. Make sure to book your appointment in advance.
Planning your trip to Nikoi Island
You can get to Nikoi Island via Singapore. If you're based in the U.S., several carriers operate direct flights from cities such as Los Angeles, Seattle, and New York, which is the longest flight in the world. Once in Singapore, you'll head to the Tanah Merah ferry terminal (just a 10-minute car ride from the airport). Nikoi's team can help arrange the transfer, which involves a few steps: a one-hour ferry ride to the neighboring Bintan Island, a one-hour car trip to the Bintan ferry terminal, and then a 20-minute high-speed catamaran trip to the Nikoi pier, where staff will be waiting to greet you. If you are prone to seasickness, take something to soothe your stomach well in advance of the trip. The journey can be extremely bumpy, even when the weather looks calm.
At the time of writing, 97 countries are eligible for a 30-day visa on arrival in Indonesia (including the U.S.), which costs around $30. It can be extended once for the same price for an additional 30 days, but if you only plan to stay for a week or less, you can purchase the Riau Islands seven-day visa on arrival for half the price. Remember that you will need at least six months' validity on your passport.
Although there are lush palm trees galore and other shaded spots to escape the heat, you should still make sure to bring sunscreen, a hat, UV-blocking sunglasses, and other items to protect yourself from that strong tropical sunshine. Mosquito repellent is also recommended, as these vampiric critters can be brutal. The beds at Nikoi Island are all covered by mosquito netting, but the villas and dining areas are open-air. Pack wisely and be prepared for a luxurious and rejuvenating island getaway like no other.