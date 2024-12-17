The World's Most Generous Country Is Also An Affordable, Beach-Filled Tropical Travel Paradise

While it's hard to measure something like kindness, there are a couple of quantifiable metrics that can determine the level of altruism to expect at your next far-flung destination. According to the Charities Aid Foundation's World Giving Index, Indonesia is the most generous country in the world in 2024. The country is also No. 2 on the 2024 InterNations Local Friendliness ranking (via Seasia.co), which takes into consideration the relationships between locals and foreigners. Maybe you can't quite use a scientific calculation to determine the world's kindest vacation destination, but this is pretty close. The predominantly Islamic nation embodies the religion's commitment to charity and hospitality while upholding Southeast Asia's reputation as an inviting and friendly region.

As a favorite haunt of tightly budgeting backpackers, Indonesia is an affordable tropical vacation option. Prices vary wildly from island to island, from the inflated rates of Bali to the extremely cheap, lavish remote isles. At the time of this writing, $1 USD equals a whopping 15,957 Indonesian rupiah, so you can explore one of the world's most spectacular natural wonders, Lake Toba, without breaking the bank. Once you've arrived at some of Indonesia's most popular destinations, like Denpasar and Jakarta, join the locals on a wave-thrashed ferry, take short hops on inter-island flights, or splash around on a luxury cruise.