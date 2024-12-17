The World's Most Generous Country Is Also An Affordable, Beach-Filled Tropical Travel Paradise
While it's hard to measure something like kindness, there are a couple of quantifiable metrics that can determine the level of altruism to expect at your next far-flung destination. According to the Charities Aid Foundation's World Giving Index, Indonesia is the most generous country in the world in 2024. The country is also No. 2 on the 2024 InterNations Local Friendliness ranking (via Seasia.co), which takes into consideration the relationships between locals and foreigners. Maybe you can't quite use a scientific calculation to determine the world's kindest vacation destination, but this is pretty close. The predominantly Islamic nation embodies the religion's commitment to charity and hospitality while upholding Southeast Asia's reputation as an inviting and friendly region.
As a favorite haunt of tightly budgeting backpackers, Indonesia is an affordable tropical vacation option. Prices vary wildly from island to island, from the inflated rates of Bali to the extremely cheap, lavish remote isles. At the time of this writing, $1 USD equals a whopping 15,957 Indonesian rupiah, so you can explore one of the world's most spectacular natural wonders, Lake Toba, without breaking the bank. Once you've arrived at some of Indonesia's most popular destinations, like Denpasar and Jakarta, join the locals on a wave-thrashed ferry, take short hops on inter-island flights, or splash around on a luxury cruise.
Explore the best beaches in Indonesia
Comprised of more than 17,000 islands, Indonesia's coastline stretches some 50,000 miles, comprised of black, pink, and white sands. Indonesia is the fourth most-populated country in the world, and about 70% of people live on the coast. If you're planning out your Indonesian adventure with beaches in mind, avoid Bali's crowded destinations and head directly for one of the country's lesser-known areas.
Divers and snorkelers should travel south to the vast coral shoals of Raja Ampat, a little-known archipelago with surreal beauty that offers a rich marine ecosystem. Surfers should catch waves in the secluded Sumba, while travelers seeking an all-out luxury experience should head to Lombok. Since crowds have diverted from Bali, the nearby Lombok has transformed from a quiet rainforest outpost to a shorefront resort hub.
Wildlife lovers can watch sea turtles swim through clear, turquoise waters in northern Sulawesi's Bunaken National Marine Park or dive in the Lembeh Strait, which features black sands sloping up to rainforest thickets. Those same turtles join rays and dolphins gliding over expansive coral atolls around the Wakatobi Islands in southeast Sulawesi.
Once-in-a-lifetime experiences you can find inland in Indonesia
Away from the powder sands and sweeping seas, Indonesia's islands are also crammed full of inland adventures. You can hike colossal volcanoes, explore dense jungles, and witness rare wildlife up close and personal. To see Indonesia's wild titans in action, set out on an expedition to Komodo Island, wrapped by rose-hued beaches and home to the ominous Komodo dragons. Traverse the island with a seasoned guide (the dragons can get vicious if unwittingly provoked) before slipping into the surrounding seas for a view of its other resident giant — whale shark tours leave from the shores between April and June.
Indonesia's other iconic residents, the "people of the forest" in Malay, swing between the trees in the jungles of Borneo and Sumatra. The orangutans of Sumatra are hidden deep in the forests but can be viewed on a trip into the trees from Bukit Lawang. Alternatively, go all in on your jungle expedition and explore the depths of the Bornean rainforest on a multi-day inland tour. Keep an eye out for the "Borneo Big 5," which includes pygmy elephants, bulbous-nosed proboscis monkeys, the tri-tipped rhinoceros hornbill, estuarine crocodiles, and, of course, the hanging orangutans. Hikers should head to Java, which boasts crashing colossal waterfalls, volcanoes, and serene temples overseeing rice paddy fields. The large isle houses about half of the country's population and is crammed full of nature and activities.