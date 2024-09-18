These Are Some Of The Longest Flights In The World
There is no denying that the concept of air travel, when you think about it, can be hard to fully comprehend. For a second, consider what's happening when you're seated on a plane, watching a movie, sipping a drink, or looking out towards the top of some clouds. You are hurtling through the sky at hundreds of miles per hour in, essentially, a tube of metal, sometimes more than 6 miles above sea level. And you're not alone. Every day, millions of people take to the skies, some on short domestic hops, others traveling far across the globe, for work or pleasure.
For certain passengers, those flights are special times, a moment when they can feel truly disconnected from the world. Many of us have flown within the US or beyond, on flights that range from minutes to multiple hours. But how many have really bitten the bullet to go on those super-long flights, the kinds of journeys that feel as though you're traveling to another planet?
Looking over airline data, we've found some of the longest flights on Earth — we've used the metric of time to define the term longest, because, when you're flying across the globe at ridiculous speeds, distance seems to be a vague concept to really grasp. We've also cut off the list at anything less than 16 hours — two-thirds of a full day seems like a chunk of time that we can all relate to. Take one of these trips, and you'll have bragging rights, especially if you can follow the trend of "raw dogging" the entire flight.
New York Newark - Singapore
The time difference between New York, and the city-state of Singapore, hints at how far apart these two cities are. In the summer, during daylight savings, from the months of early March to early November, there is a 12-hour difference (this changes to 13 hours when daylight savings ends). Singapore is roughly halfway around the world from New York, 12 hours ahead on a planet that turns once every 24 hours. Given that, it's little surprise that flights between the two cities are the longest in the world.
This one, flight SQ21, clocks in at 19 hours 10 minutes. Luckily, passengers don't have to struggle for comfort through the journey, as the blog Points Miles and Bling details. "The seat itself is fantastic! Much better than I expected. It can be adjusted in a multitude of ways for comfort. The tray table can also be adjusted vertically, which I appreciated. I could set it low for typing and high for slurping down noodles when working." The plane used is an Airbus A350-900ULR, (which contains only business class and premium economy seats) and the journey extends across about 9,000 miles. En route, passengers will fly up through the heart of Canada, down via Alaska, the Bering Sea, and the North Pacific, and cross over Japan before heading toward Singapore. Interestingly, for the return journey, it might feel like you've entered a glitch in the Earth time matrix. Thanks to the time difference, you could depart Singapore shortly before 1 a.m., and after flying for a whopping 19 hours, be circling Newark by 5:00 a.m. on the same day in the US.
New York JFK - Singapore
Marginally speedier than the flight from Newark, the Singapore Airlines flight SQ23 is 19 hours in length. There are 21 flights in total each way between the Big Apple and the Lion City (as Singapore is sometimes known), though some connect via Frankfurt. This direct route varies from the Newark trip, heading east over Canada, across the Atlantic, passing the United Kingdom, and cutting through Europe before soaring above Armenia, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, and the breadth of India before returning to its hub. While a few minutes shorter, this flight will catapult you forward in time, so — if you leave on a Monday, you might only get to Singapore on Wednesday, even though the flight time is 19 hours, not two days.
For such a long flight, the experience is tranquil and commodious, as TheGastronomicTraveler explains. "The A350 is a quiet plane and technology on planes these days allow for a far less dry cabin. Singapore Airlines also managed to keep the cabin at, what was to me, just the right temperature. Not at all freezing or too warm, felt just right with a blanket while sleeping, didn't once sweat or shiver on the flight." Meals, even in Premium Economy, sound like a tempting selection of global cuisine, with dishes such as prawn cocktail, Thai red curry, braised beef in wine sauce, and toffee apple pecan slice among the delights.
San Francisco - Bengaluru
The longest flight between the United States and India is this Air India route, AI176, which takes 17 hours and 55 minutes. A large portion of the flight is over the North Pacific and the plane departs the West Coast at 9 p.m. in the evening, and arrives in Bengaluru (formerly known as Bangalore), at 3:25 a.m., two days later. Along the way, it flies over Japan, China, and Myanmar, before landing in the southern Indian city, known as a hub for technology, software, and aerospace.
The flight, while quite a challenge, was enjoyable for this Reddit user. "We were greeted with bottled water, a TUMI kit, and slippers. Hot towels were offered after takeoff and before landing. Food service was good and the flight attendants were very professional." The journey is taken aboard a Boeing 777-200LR, which can seat up to 317 passengers if split into two classes, and has a range of 8,555 miles. The aircraft's wingspan of 212 feet is longer than its length of 209 feet, which, fun fact, is typical in long-haul jumbo jets.
Dallas - Melbourne
These two cities roughly share similar distances from the equator — Dallas is 32 degrees north, Melbourne is 37 degrees south. That commonality links one of Texas' biggest metropolises to Australia's most cosmopolitan city, as does Qantas, the biggest airline in Australia. Flight QF22 leaves Dallas Fort Worth airport in the evening and, 17 hours, 45 minutes later, lands in Melbourne in the morning, but thanks to time zone sorcery, two calendar days will have elapsed. The time onboard is, for some passengers, a way to ease into the experience of traveling Down Under.
The author of a Facebook reel for My Curly Adventures wrote, "Part of the experience was getting to try premium Australian wines to get us ready for our trip as well as all the delicious snacks and meals, plus entertainment all included! It was like our Australian vacation had started as soon as we stepped on board!" The plane used is a Boeing 787-9, also known as the Dreamliner, and section seats are divided as follows — 42 Business Class, 28 Premium Economy, and 166 Economy. It flies as high as 43,000 feet above sea level, can cruise at Mach 0.85, or almost 650 mph, and cover 9,000 miles on a full tank of 33,000 gallons.
New York - Auckland
If great inflight meals are your favorite perk of lengthy plane rides, this long-haul, hemisphere-hopping sky trip probably won't disappoint. "The dinner service on this flight was among the best I've had in business class, with a good and customizable selection, fresh produce, and excellent flavors," declares a senior aviation business reporter for the site The Points Guy. This direct service — NZ1 is the flight number — connects the Big Apple to the largest city in New Zealand, and lasts 17 hours, 35 minutes. Flying with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft, the schedule has three departures per week, leaving from New York on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays (the shorter flight back from Auckland also leaves on the same days).
Passengers can book one of four different classes of service, with the options comprising Business, Premium Economy, Economy, and Economy Skycouch. This last class is an Air New Zealand signature product, with a row of seats able to transform into a couch — good for a couple looking to snooze on a long-haul flight. New York is one of a handful of cities in continental USA that has direct flights to Auckland, as do Honolulu, and Vancouver.
Perth - London
Another Qantas long-haul, the trip between the western gateway to Australia and the UK's biggest metropolis plays out over 17 hours and 35 minutes. "Done it twice. It's great!" wrote a commenter on Reddit, who enjoyed the ultimate air traveler's luck of finding themselves with free neighboring seats. "The second time had three seats to myself and slept a solid 7.5 hours stretched out." If you're able to snatch a good sleep you might even manage to see a little bit of Perth in the afternoon, as the flight lands at 1 p.m. Besides offering lots of metropolitan attractions, Perth is the launching point for trips to Rottnest Island, the spot where the most quokkas in the world live. Flight QF9 leaves Perth in the early evening (giving you one last day to explore) and arrives in the British capital the following morning.
Spanned using a Boeing Dreamliner, the route features the same seating configuration as the Qantas flight between Dallas and Melbourne. The flight slides over the Indian Ocean, passing between Sri Lanka and the Maldives, an island chain with lots of kid-friendly resorts. It continues on through the Middle East, across the Mediterranean, and over the mountains of Switzerland before arriving in London.
Doha - Auckland
Take flight QR921 from the Qatar Airways hub, and in 17 hours and 25 minutes, you'll be in New Zealand's largest metropolis. Auckland, a city of about 1.7 million, is the logical starting point for a 10-day trip around New Zealand, as you'll be within easy reach of Rotorua (and if you drive all the way down to Queenstown, you can travel the length of NZ). The Airbus A350-1000 is the vessel that transports passengers between Doha and the Auckland airport. This model of aircraft, which can weigh more than 300 tonnes and still take off, can seat up to 480 passengers, depending on the seat configuration.
On Qatar flights, the cabin is split between Business Class (known as QSuite), and Economy, with 46 seats in the former, and 281 in the latter. "I have done this flight four times, always on the old and spacious 777 two by two by two configuration," relays a poster on FlyerTalk. "All will be brilliant — eat when you're hungry, nap or sleep when you like, and enjoy the comfort." While this observation refers to a Business Class seat, the traveler also shared that, "QR have always kept the toilets very clean on all the flights I've done."
San Francisco - Mumbai
The Air India flight between the West Coast of the US and Mumbai takes 17 hours, 25 minutes. Flight AI180 joins America's tech nexus with India's economic powerhouse in one seamless segment. The aircraft is a Boeing 777-200LR, the same plane used for the flight between San Fran and Bengaluru, and equipped with engines made by GE Aerospace. The quality of the food is a recurrent plus of flights by the flagship Indian carrier.
"In my experience throughout, the desserts in Air India are really good," opines CalifornianMarathi on YouTube. "We had some good options in the breakfast. Scrambled eggs, omelet, some veggie options." Besides dining well in the skies, take this flight, and you could soon be exploring bucket-list-worthy islands in India that are incredibly picturesque.
Auckland - Dubai
Rumor has it that the service on this ocean-spanning flight between Dubai and Auckland is top-notch. "The staff on this Emirates flight were absolutely lovely," wrote a contributor on Tripadvisor. "They treated me like a friend, gave me anything I needed. They made me feel very comfortable since I was scared of flying. The food was really good, I ordered the gluten-free option." Emirates, the carrier that has Dubai as its hub, connects these two cities in one fell swoop.
The flight, EK448, takes 17 hours, 10 minutes, (or less if tailwinds are favorable) and is made using an Airbus A380, a huge aircraft that can seat more than 500 passengers. The Emirates-appointed version of the plane has a shower spa, an onboard lounge with a bartender, and a first-class suite with its own door, a bit like a private berth on a train. The plane's upper deck is home to the premium-class seats, while the lower deck is where to find economy seating.
Los Angeles - Singapore
If you want to move from one seaside metro to another, simply swap the warm coastal climes of Southern California for the sunny shores of Singapore on flight SQ37. The Singapore Airlines route, which lasts 17 hours, 10 minutes, departs from LAX late at night and arrives in Singapore two mornings later. Upon landing, you'll whizz through Changi Airport, winner of the SkyTrax World Airport Awards for 2023.
"Overall, a fantastic flight. I set my expectations low after experiencing SQ pre-Covid but I was very surprised by the attention from the flight crew and overall friendliness, the delicious food, and the comfort of the seat itself," posted a commenter on Flight-Report. The Airbus A350-900 is the vehicle of choice for this air voyage, an aircraft that Singapore Airlines enjoys using on its super-long flight legs. Apart from some sections of flying over the Philippines, this flight is one that has nothing but the blue Pacific Ocean below it.
Perth - Paris
From the continent of Australia to the continent of Europe, this 17 hour, 20 minute flight by Qantas is the speediest option. For some, like this contributor on AirlineRatings, it's also the most painless choice, compared to the hassle of connecting flights. "No more juggling kids, carry-ons, and sanity during those stopovers. Forget trying to find a decent meal in a crowded airport while watching the clock. Now, you board in Perth, get cozy in your seat, and wake up in Paris."
According to this happy reviewer, "It's like teleportation but with more legroom and much better food." They humorously added, "No more disembarking and re-boarding with half your energy and double the frustration." If you're someone who likes to (and can) spend your flight sleeping, you'll be happy to hear that flight QF33, which is made on a Boeing Dreamliner aircraft, has an evening departure from Perth, arriving in Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport the following morning. Speedily check in to your hotel or Airbnb, and you'll soon be ready to start sampling croissants, or check out a secret spot in the Eiffel Tower.
Dubai - Los Angeles
Reviewing the first-class cabin on Emirates while flying nonstop between these two cities, The Blonde Abroad wrote, "When I say my flight was incredible, I mean INCREDIBLE. It exceeded my expectations and then some. Want to sip bottomless glasses of Dom Perignon, nibble on caviar AND take a shower at 35,000ft? Look no further." By taking flight EK215, travelers can move from Palm Jumeirah, a giant man-made island in Dubai shaped like the branches of a palm tree, to the palm-lined streets of SoCal without having to make a single connection.
The journey on the A380, a plane that first took to the air in 2005, takes 16 hours, 20 minutes. It winds a flight path up toward the North Pole and then back down through Central Asia. This might sound like a roundabout route, but transpolar flights are actually a common practice that can help reduce flying times and fuel consumption — and, as a result — are sometimes known as "Santa's shortcut." Once you've successfully cruised past the North Pole and land in LA, we'd recommend you visit this low-key trendy lakeside neighborhood for great food, hiking, and art.
Manila - New York
While it might not be common knowledge, there is a community in the Queens section of New York City known as Little Manila. In fact, according to one metric, 15% of that neighborhood, known as Woodside, is Filipino. The connection between the Philippines and New York is clearly strong, and this direct flight between the Philippine capital and the Big Apple only helps to strengthen the ties. A trip between the two metropolises, on flight PR126, takes 16 hours and 10 minutes.
While that's a hefty chunk of time, the experience shouldn't be unpleasant, as a commenter on Tripadvisor mentions. "The direct flight is long because it is 16 hours but the staff make it well divided with meals ... The staff was very polite and friendly and if you ask they work to please." Once you land in Phil (a fond nickname for the nation among residents) we'd recommend you skip touristy Boracay, and visit this hidden gem of a Philippine island for a tropical escape that's less overcrowded and just as gorgeous.
Doha - Houston
If you're looking for the fastest way to get from Texas to the Persian Gulf coast, this non-stop flight is it. "Had to go work and flew on business class (upgraded myself) with Qatar Airways," wrote a passenger of this nonstop, 16-hour flight on Tripadvisor. "I fly this trip once a month and as usual a very good experience. Service is outstanding, food is great (can reorder food whenever you are hungry)." The voyage on QR713 links one oil hub to another, with an Airbus A350-1000 as the conduit for the journey.
Travelers who book a seat in business class, as the commenter noted, have the option to dine whenever they want, adding an element of customization to the flight experience. And, as is the norm these days, the airline offers a raft of special meals, with Qatar Airways' meal choices including raw vegetarian, vegetarian Jain, gluten-free, and diabetic. Muslim travelers can rest assured that all meals are already halal.