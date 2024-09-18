These Are Some Of The Longest Flights In The World

There is no denying that the concept of air travel, when you think about it, can be hard to fully comprehend. For a second, consider what's happening when you're seated on a plane, watching a movie, sipping a drink, or looking out towards the top of some clouds. You are hurtling through the sky at hundreds of miles per hour in, essentially, a tube of metal, sometimes more than 6 miles above sea level. And you're not alone. Every day, millions of people take to the skies, some on short domestic hops, others traveling far across the globe, for work or pleasure.

For certain passengers, those flights are special times, a moment when they can feel truly disconnected from the world. Many of us have flown within the US or beyond, on flights that range from minutes to multiple hours. But how many have really bitten the bullet to go on those super-long flights, the kinds of journeys that feel as though you're traveling to another planet?

Looking over airline data, we've found some of the longest flights on Earth — we've used the metric of time to define the term longest, because, when you're flying across the globe at ridiculous speeds, distance seems to be a vague concept to really grasp. We've also cut off the list at anything less than 16 hours — two-thirds of a full day seems like a chunk of time that we can all relate to. Take one of these trips, and you'll have bragging rights, especially if you can follow the trend of "raw dogging" the entire flight.

