Why 'Small Island Syndrome' Makes Iceland All The More Fun To Explore, Per Rick Steves
Iceland is a small island country in the Atlantic Ocean — small enough to fit easily inside the state of Colorado. Despite that, it's packed with astonishing natural beauty, extreme weather, and local pride. Iceland has a lot to offer tourists, like the 800-mile route around the island called "Europe's best road trip," Ring Road, with views of glaciers, fjords, and pretty villages. Iceland's can't-miss destinations include the hot spring area called the Blue Lagoon, "Game of Thrones" shooting sites, Thingvellir National Park, and the Dettifoss waterfall. However, there's another reason exploring this cold, otherworldly country should be on your bucket list, according to travel pro Rick Steves. On his website, he explains, "Social scientists note that people who live on little, remote islands often have an inferiority complex and brag about whatever they can. It's called the 'Small Island Syndrome,' and it actually makes visiting Iceland more fun."
When Steves visited Iceland for the first time in 2013, he says, " ... I told the Icelandic Tourist Board I had a couple of days and challenged them to show me the best of their country. They delivered." The island is more than its famous tourist spots, and the travel guru adds that "Little things are big here," showing how much pride this country has in its offerings to tourists when they visit. Even the language is something to be proud of, as it's been preserved in a way that allows native speakers to read even the ancient form of it. Icelanders are also understandably proud of their country's commitment to human rights and equality.
Small things bring big joy to tourists visiting Iceland
There are popular Icelandic tourist attractions you can't miss, like the stately Hallgrimskirkja church, the northern lights, and black-sand beaches, but smaller, lesser-known experiences are worth exploring as well. One that Rick Steves mentions is the stand where former President Bill Clinton ate an Icelandic hot dog two decades ago, and he says that the residents consider it, in the spirit of small island syndrome, "practically a historical monument." The spot, in operation since 1937, is called Bæjarins Beztu Pylsur, and you can eat there, too. Don't expect your typical hot dog, however. Icelandic hot dogs are made with lamb and are traditionally served with both fried and raw onions, Icelandic ketchup, sweet mustard, and remoulade sauce. When Clinton ate there in 2004, he was apparently on a diet and got his with only mustard, and you can order yours in "Bill Clinton style" to do the same.
Another unusual thing to do in Iceland is visit the Bjórböðin Spa, or the Beer Baths Spa. While there, you can sit in a tub full of beer, along with water, yeast, and hops. Afterward, you get to relax in another room while leaving the residue on your skin. Beer baths are said to be good for your health, though keep in mind that there is no alcohol in the actual tub. That means kids can soak as well, and there is no age limit. However, you can drink beer while in the baths, but only if you're at least 20 years old. Whatever you choose to do in Iceland, remember to use Steves' best winter packing tip to prepare for the unpredictable weather. Once you're in Iceland, ask locals what their favorite Icelandic feature is. You may find a new, hidden Icelandic gem.