Why 'Small Island Syndrome' Makes Iceland All The More Fun To Explore, Per Rick Steves

There are popular Icelandic tourist attractions you can't miss, like the stately Hallgrimskirkja church, the northern lights, and black-sand beaches, but smaller, lesser-known experiences are worth exploring as well. One that Rick Steves mentions is the stand where former President Bill Clinton ate an Icelandic hot dog two decades ago, and he says that the residents consider it, in the spirit of small island syndrome, "practically a historical monument." The spot, in operation since 1937, is called Bæjarins Beztu Pylsur, and you can eat there, too. Don't expect your typical hot dog, however. Icelandic hot dogs are made with lamb and are traditionally served with both fried and raw onions, Icelandic ketchup, sweet mustard, and remoulade sauce. When Clinton ate there in 2004, he was apparently on a diet and got his with only mustard, and you can order yours in "Bill Clinton style" to do the same.

Another unusual thing to do in Iceland is visit the Bjórböðin Spa, or the Beer Baths Spa. While there, you can sit in a tub full of beer, along with water, yeast, and hops. Afterward, you get to relax in another room while leaving the residue on your skin. Beer baths are said to be good for your health, though keep in mind that there is no alcohol in the actual tub. That means kids can soak as well, and there is no age limit. However, you can drink beer while in the baths, but only if you're at least 20 years old. Whatever you choose to do in Iceland, remember to use Steves' best winter packing tip to prepare for the unpredictable weather. Once you're in Iceland, ask locals what their favorite Icelandic feature is. You may find a new, hidden Icelandic gem.