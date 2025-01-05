The Type Of 'Brisk' Tour Rick Steves Recommends To Experience Europe Like A Local
There are all sorts of tours you can take in Europe, from museums and hiking to niche tours based around TV shows, like an "Outlander" excursion in Scotland. In fact, it can be hard to narrow down what you want to see and do. However, travel pro Rick Steves recommends a specific type of tour that allows you to experience Europe like a local: a food tour.
Food is a huge part of all cultures, and culinary tours have become very popular. When you take one of these, you get to stop at several places and experience a number of different delectable items that you might not get if you simply stop at a single restaurant. There are several types, as some are short, stand-up dining experiences and others feature a sit-down dinner. However, on his website, he says, "I'd skip the bigger, more expensive, and slower tours. The best ones move at a brisk pace and max out at eight or 10 people — which means you can squeeze into small shops and boutique restaurants."
On these tours, you'll have a guide that tells you all about the traditions, history, and culture while you ingest mouth-watering delights. Most are around three hours long, and there will be some walking — which can aid digestion. Given the number of places you'll be feasting, the tours are also often great for the price.
European food tours let you experience so much more that a single meal
One tour that Steves really enjoyed was a food-inspired excursion within the lovely Marais neighborhood in Paris. Similarly, Viator has a Paris Le Marais Walking Food Tour that is under $150 per person at the time of this writing. This 3.5-hour experience takes you through the medieval streets and houses in the pretty district with a guide. You'll get to pass by the area's landmarks, making stops at markets, boulangeries, and brasseries. You'll grab a Parisian breakfast before visiting a bakery, exploring a covered market for a wine and cheese tasting, chowing down on a croque monsieur or savory French pie, and sampling chocolates and macarons (which often become a tourist trap when visiting Paris). One reviewer on Viator said of the tour, "Great way to experience all the different food flavors Paris has to offer." Is your mouth watering yet?
If you are more interested in an Italian vacation, check out Tripadvisor's Rome Street Food Tour with Local Guide. This one is less expensive, starting at under $50, and lasts for 2.5 hours. You'll wander through the Eternal City with an English-speaking guide who takes you to sample items like pizza and suppli (fried rice balls). The tour doesn't include drinks or tips, but you can take Steves' advice and save money by ordering house wine, which is usually excellent in Rome. The tour takes you through six iconic locations, including the Jewish Quarter, the city center, and Largo di Torre Argentina, where you'll find Italy's most famous cat sanctuary at a gorgeous ancient site.