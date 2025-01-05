The Type Of 'Brisk' Tour Rick Steves Recommends To Experience Europe Like A Local

There are all sorts of tours you can take in Europe, from museums and hiking to niche tours based around TV shows, like an "Outlander" excursion in Scotland. In fact, it can be hard to narrow down what you want to see and do. However, travel pro Rick Steves recommends a specific type of tour that allows you to experience Europe like a local: a food tour.

Food is a huge part of all cultures, and culinary tours have become very popular. When you take one of these, you get to stop at several places and experience a number of different delectable items that you might not get if you simply stop at a single restaurant. There are several types, as some are short, stand-up dining experiences and others feature a sit-down dinner. However, on his website, he says, "I'd skip the bigger, more expensive, and slower tours. The best ones move at a brisk pace and max out at eight or 10 people — which means you can squeeze into small shops and boutique restaurants."

On these tours, you'll have a guide that tells you all about the traditions, history, and culture while you ingest mouth-watering delights. Most are around three hours long, and there will be some walking — which can aid digestion. Given the number of places you'll be feasting, the tours are also often great for the price.