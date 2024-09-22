Discover Italy's Most Famous Cat Sanctuary At A Gorgeous Ancient Site In Downtown Rome

The Torre Argentina sits at the corner of the Via Florida and the Via di Torre Argentina, a walk of 0.3 miles from the Pantheon (a must-see experience in Rome), or 0.6 miles from the Trevi Fountain, which you'll likely be visiting anyway. The name "Torre Argentina" doesn't refer to the country, but a tower called Argentoratum that is no longer there. When the old buildings were taken down, workers found part of a statue, leading to an excavation. What they uncovered were four temples (designated A, B, C, and D) from the fourth to the second centuries B.C.E. Temple C, likely dedicated to a fertility goddess, is the oldest, with D dedicated to either Lares Permarini or maybe the nymphs, with B (above) possibly dedicated to Fortuna Huiusce Diei, or the Fortune of the Present Day. A is likely dedicated to Juturna, a goddess of wells, springs, and fountains. You'll also see the base of the Curia of Pompey, the site of the stabbing. (After it happened, Caesar's adopted nephew, Augustus declared this a cursed place.)

In 2023, it opened up to visitors for the first time after renovations partially funded by a million-dollar donation from the Italian fashion house Bulgari. You must have a pre-purchased ticket, which you can get here. They're around $5.50 for adult non-residents and $4.50 for adult residents, with several other ticket tiers. (No food and drink are allowed and there are no bathrooms.)

There is a walkway route so you can see things close up, as well as two exhibitions that show items found during excavations. This site is accessible for those with mobility issues and in wheelchairs, with a lift and evened-out foundation. It's also accessible for the visually impaired through tactile panels and 3D scans of items.

