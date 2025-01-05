One Of The World's Most Luxurious Private Islands Is A Tropical Eco-Resort With Stunning Architecture
Nestled away in the Lhaviyani Atoll in the North Indian Ocean is a tropical island paradise that would make even the most seasoned traveler swoon. Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi is a five-star, fully-inclusive, luxury experience — and the perfect spot for your next relaxing vacation. While the Maldives is known for its sensational beach villas, Kudadoo takes it to the next level. With just 15 villas placed in an arc over a sand lagoon, the island's living spaces each come with stunning, unobstructed views of the calm turquoise ocean, an infinity plunge pool, and your own private butler who will attend to your every need.
Kudadoo aims to reduce its impact on the fragile environment in which it is located through its sustainability ethos: "luxury that treads lightly." As the Maldives is the lowest-lying country in the world, it faces unique challenges due to the impacts of global warming, and resorts need to ensure that they are not exacerbating these impacts. Therefore, Kudadoo has committed to minimizing all single-use plastics (water is served only from glass bottles, and no plastic straws or utensils are provided), and it sources food locally using seasonal, organic products when possible. It is also the only private island in the Maldives to be fully powered by solar panels.
The resort's design — which is the handiwork of Japanese architect Yuji Yamazaki — is also a key factor contributing to its concept of sustainable luxury. It won Hospitality Design magazine's 2019 award for best design in the sustainable resort category, and it has achieved other notable accolades for its sleek, contemporary look. The elegant furniture is handcrafted from wood sourced from sustainably managed forests, and the open design works with the environment to showcase the beautiful surrounding nature.
All-inclusive, bespoke luxury experiences at Kudadoo Maldives
The mantra of Kudadoo is "Anything. Anytime. Anywhere." After a trip here, you'll realize that this isn't just a slogan but a reality. The cost of board includes almost all outdoor adventures, dining, and wellness activities. Your butler will be there every step of the way to ensure a bespoke experience, where all your personal Maldives bucket-list items are checked off. View sea turtles feeding and majestic manta rays passing by on a scuba diving excursion along vibrant coral reef. Escape to nearby Dream Island for a private picnic on a white-sand beach. Go on an exciting expedition to see pods of dolphins playing beneath the surface of the water. Take a parasailing trip for a thrilling ride and an excellent aerial view of the islands below.
After all of your in-water adventuring, you'll likely be hungry. Head to the Retreat for culinary delights tailored to your taste by the chef and a selection of 80 wine options; an expert sommelier will be on hand to offer pairing suggestions. Or you can choose in-residence dining for more privacy and comfort. One gastronomic experience you should certainly try at least once during your stay is dining below the surface of the Indian Ocean (at an additional cost). The 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, made entirely of glass, offers you the opportunity to see schools of tropical fish and rays swimming by while enjoying world-class cuisine.
A good way to end your day is with a trip to Sulha Spa. Unlimited treatments are included at this overwater spa with exquisite ocean views. Try the Lonu Immersion to chill out in a soothing salt chamber. For the ultimate relaxation, book a calming Balinese Traditional massage.
Planning your visit to Kudadoo Maldives
Getting to Kudadoo from the U.S. isn't the easiest of feats. You'll fly into Malé, the capital of the Maldives, located on an island 135 miles south of Kudadoo. There are no direct flights to Malé from the U.S., but there are one-stop flights from several American cities, including New York, Boston, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. Depending on the carrier, your flight time will be at least 18 hours, and your stopover will be in a major international hub like Doha, Dubai, Singapore, or Istanbul. Travelers from all countries can receive a free 30-day tourist visa upon arrival with proof of an exit flight and confirmation of a hotel or resort booking. You need at least six months' validity on your passport to travel to the Maldives.
From Malé, the journey to the resort is seamless and convenient, according to previous guests. A Kudadoo representative meets you at the airport, helps you through customs, and takes you to a private VIP lounge, where you can refresh and await your seaplane. After a short voyage of 40 minutes, you'll arrive at your private-island escape, where the team and your personal butler will be there to greet you. For an even easier and more luxurious experience, private charter flights are available throughout the year from various global cities (at a much higher cost).
When planning your trip, be aware that there are two distinct seasons in the Maldives: wet and dry. And while rainy season here doesn't bring the ferocious hurricanes that make Caribbean islands like the Bahamas a dangerous place for a vacation, it may still be something to consider. Dry season runs from around November to April and is the best time of year to visit the Maldives for a pleasant vacation.