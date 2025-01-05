One Of The World's Most Luxurious Private Islands Is A Tropical Eco-Resort With Stunning Architecture

Nestled away in the Lhaviyani Atoll in the North Indian Ocean is a tropical island paradise that would make even the most seasoned traveler swoon. Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi is a five-star, fully-inclusive, luxury experience — and the perfect spot for your next relaxing vacation. While the Maldives is known for its sensational beach villas, Kudadoo takes it to the next level. With just 15 villas placed in an arc over a sand lagoon, the island's living spaces each come with stunning, unobstructed views of the calm turquoise ocean, an infinity plunge pool, and your own private butler who will attend to your every need.

Kudadoo aims to reduce its impact on the fragile environment in which it is located through its sustainability ethos: "luxury that treads lightly." As the Maldives is the lowest-lying country in the world, it faces unique challenges due to the impacts of global warming, and resorts need to ensure that they are not exacerbating these impacts. Therefore, Kudadoo has committed to minimizing all single-use plastics (water is served only from glass bottles, and no plastic straws or utensils are provided), and it sources food locally using seasonal, organic products when possible. It is also the only private island in the Maldives to be fully powered by solar panels.

The resort's design — which is the handiwork of Japanese architect Yuji Yamazaki — is also a key factor contributing to its concept of sustainable luxury. It won Hospitality Design magazine's 2019 award for best design in the sustainable resort category, and it has achieved other notable accolades for its sleek, contemporary look. The elegant furniture is handcrafted from wood sourced from sustainably managed forests, and the open design works with the environment to showcase the beautiful surrounding nature.