Wellness, Nature, And Luxury Dance In Perfect Rhythm At This Cozy Austrian Alpine Hotel

In the shadow of the Leogang Mountains of Austria is Naturhotel Forsthofgut, a contemporary-chic farmhouse take on the traditional chalet for all-season adventures. Five generations of the same family have owned the retreat that was converted from a 17th-century forestry station into a luxurious resort. There, enjoy health and wellness treatments at an acclaimed spa, savor fresh fine dining, and experience the great Austrian outdoors before cocooning back into the cozy accommodations. The resort is beloved for its ski-in/ski-out access to one of the country's largest ski areas, with ski rentals available on-site. After the snow melts, the mountains beckon with adventures such as horseback riding, hiking, biking, and hot air balloon rides. After a day of activity, retreat to the luxurious forest-inspired waldSPA, anchored by its cantilevered infinity-edge swimming pool and offering a wide range of pampering wellness treatments.

Naturhotel Forsthofgut is located a little over one hour's drive away from Salzburg, the Austrian riverfront city known for its centuries-old music scene and home to one of Europe's most offbeat tourist attractions. A weekend at the resort is also easy to combine with Munich, Germany, which was named the world's most walkable city and is just over two hours away by car. To get there, fly into Salzburg and drive or take a train. If you contact the resort, it can provide a free transfer from Saalfelden, Leogang, or Fieberbrunn railway stations to the hotel. The resort is open year-round, so the time of year you visit depends on what activities you have in mind, from skiing in the winter to mountain biking or tennis in the summer.