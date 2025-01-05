Wellness, Nature, And Luxury Dance In Perfect Rhythm At This Cozy Austrian Alpine Hotel
In the shadow of the Leogang Mountains of Austria is Naturhotel Forsthofgut, a contemporary-chic farmhouse take on the traditional chalet for all-season adventures. Five generations of the same family have owned the retreat that was converted from a 17th-century forestry station into a luxurious resort. There, enjoy health and wellness treatments at an acclaimed spa, savor fresh fine dining, and experience the great Austrian outdoors before cocooning back into the cozy accommodations. The resort is beloved for its ski-in/ski-out access to one of the country's largest ski areas, with ski rentals available on-site. After the snow melts, the mountains beckon with adventures such as horseback riding, hiking, biking, and hot air balloon rides. After a day of activity, retreat to the luxurious forest-inspired waldSPA, anchored by its cantilevered infinity-edge swimming pool and offering a wide range of pampering wellness treatments.
Naturhotel Forsthofgut is located a little over one hour's drive away from Salzburg, the Austrian riverfront city known for its centuries-old music scene and home to one of Europe's most offbeat tourist attractions. A weekend at the resort is also easy to combine with Munich, Germany, which was named the world's most walkable city and is just over two hours away by car. To get there, fly into Salzburg and drive or take a train. If you contact the resort, it can provide a free transfer from Saalfelden, Leogang, or Fieberbrunn railway stations to the hotel. The resort is open year-round, so the time of year you visit depends on what activities you have in mind, from skiing in the winter to mountain biking or tennis in the summer.
Inside Naturhotel Forsthofgut
The Naturhotel Forsthofgut boasts 105 luxurious rooms and suites, outfitted with sleek, blonde wood interiors and jewel-colored furniture. Spectacular forest and mountain vistas are framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, and some suites even boast private hot tubs and saunas. For a truly unique experience, book the Thoman Alm, a four-bedroom traditional chalet overlooking the beautiful valley, which is only available during the summer months. The hotel's restaurants serve delicious cuisine, from classic Austrian dishes featuring locally sourced ingredients at Restaurant 1617 to sushi and other Japanese specialties at Mizumi. The on-site Forsthofgut Delicacies Market open at breakfast offers fresh baked goods, dairy products, a butcher, and a salad bar, as well as a juice bar and coffee bar.
While the resort brims with activity, the real star of Naturhotel Forsthofgut is its waldSPA. The over-60,000-square-foot wellness center boasts both an adults-only spa section alongside a family-friendly area with waterslides, swimming pools, and a fitness center. The waldSPA Lake House offers a heated lake pool and bathing lake, as well as a Japanese-inspired onsen bath and sauna.
The hotel is beloved by its guests, boasting 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor and earning a Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Award for 2024. "[Naturhotel Forsthofgut] has become my favorite escape for luxury, scenery, fresh air, spa, food and relaxation," raves one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The spa is completely stunning, the 2 treatments I had were amazing and the staff were lovely." For a truly pampering wellness getaway ensconced in nature, book your next European getaway at Naturhotel Forsthofgut.