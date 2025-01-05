The Hidden Central American Surf Beach Known For Mysterious 'Sand Volcanoes'

Playa Maderas is a tranquil escape, much quieter than the nearby city of San Juan del Sur. This small beach is a paradise for surfers, known for hosting surfing competitions and boasting consistent waves year-round. As you approach the beach, you'll find surf shacks offering board rentals and lessons, with hotels nearby often providing the same. The waves vary by tide: High tide is perfect for mellow sunset surfing on A-frame waves, while low tide brings steeper, more challenging swells for seasoned surfers.

If surfing isn't your thing, Playa Maderas still offers plenty to enjoy. The area is enveloped in lush jungle, and melodic calls of birds and howler monkeys add to the untamed atmosphere. For a unique adventure, go horseback riding along the shore — a nearby ranch on the road to the beach makes this easy to arrange. Take a dip in the refreshing waters and keep an eye out for the peculiar sand volcanoes.

A sand volcano, or sand boil, is a cone-shaped landform created by liquefied sand erupting through a central vent. Resembling a miniature volcano and ranging in size from inches to several feet wide, it is exciting to see one, but you should refrain from walking near it, as it could signal unstable ground conditions.

When it's time to unwind, Playa Maderas' laid-back vibe extends to its handful of restaurants and cafés. Maderas Sunset Bar is the go-to spot for beachside beers and tacos. Tacos Locos offers pricier options for ceviche and tacos, while the Maderas Café serves up fresh coffee, smoothies, and satisfying breakfast and lunch dishes. This unassuming beach is also a hub for digital nomads and expats, making it an excellent place to meet fellow travelers.