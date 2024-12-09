Seven Active Volcanoes Make This Tropical Latin Country A Dangerous Yet Thrilling Geotourist Destination

Almost all high-adrenaline itineraries in Nicaragua start and end on volcanic rock. The most popular base for ashen exploration is Ometepe, an island in the middle of the world's only freshwater lake where oceanic creatures thrive. Shaped like an ill-proportioned dumbbell, the small spit of land manages to cram in culture, farmland, and dirt roads shaded by verdant forest. It's possible to climb both of the volcanoes cutting above Lake Nicaragua, though neither is a hike for the faint of heart.

Volcán Concepcion is the larger, taking some 8 hours to summit with a guide, while the trail up dormant Volcán Maderas travels through an ever-drenched cloud forest, making for muddy and arduous hiking conditions. Hikers up to either challenge are rewarded with sweeping views over lakes, forests, and volcanoes at the top. If a laborious trek doesn't sound like an ideal vacation add-on to you, consider another adrenaline-heightening excursion mountainside by sandboarding down the Cerro Negro. It's ash-dusted all the way to the peak, allowing for prime sandboarding conditions. Book a tour with board rental included in nearby Léon.

To enjoy the landscapes without any mandatory hiking, visit the far more accessible but far less visited Laguna de Apoyo. A volcanic crater lake close to Granada, the fresh waters are flanked by beach clubs, deckchairs, and hammocks, explored by kayakers and loungers in rubber rings. It's also close to Masaya Volcano National Park, another popular spot for hikers seeking volcanoes still frothing fire.