Seven Active Volcanoes Make This Tropical Latin Country A Dangerous Yet Thrilling Geotourist Destination
Cleaving clear through the horizon, the low-rumbling twin peaks of Ometepe define the skyline of Lake Nicaragua. One active, one dormant, the side still spitting fire joins six more active volcanoes still bubbling within the small Central American nation. Rocket down the side of their ash-blackened crag on a sand surfing excursion, embark on a challenging hike up to their fiery rims, or sit back and enjoy the sight of these natural wonders jutting from the jungle floor to enjoy an unforgettable experience on an active volcano.
Given its small stature and the wealth of natural wonders condensed into it, exploring Nicaragua is easy. While you may want to experience the hair-raising "chicken buses" that navigate the mountain roads at high speed, there's also always the safer option of renting a car or hiring a private driver. Only around 220 miles the whole way across, it's rarely longer than a few hours journey between key attractions. Be sure to stay safety conscious if you're driving yourself, avoiding demonstrations, barricades, and roadblocks.
Experience Nicaragua from its lava-blackened mountainsides
Almost all high-adrenaline itineraries in Nicaragua start and end on volcanic rock. The most popular base for ashen exploration is Ometepe, an island in the middle of the world's only freshwater lake where oceanic creatures thrive. Shaped like an ill-proportioned dumbbell, the small spit of land manages to cram in culture, farmland, and dirt roads shaded by verdant forest. It's possible to climb both of the volcanoes cutting above Lake Nicaragua, though neither is a hike for the faint of heart.
Volcán Concepcion is the larger, taking some 8 hours to summit with a guide, while the trail up dormant Volcán Maderas travels through an ever-drenched cloud forest, making for muddy and arduous hiking conditions. Hikers up to either challenge are rewarded with sweeping views over lakes, forests, and volcanoes at the top. If a laborious trek doesn't sound like an ideal vacation add-on to you, consider another adrenaline-heightening excursion mountainside by sandboarding down the Cerro Negro. It's ash-dusted all the way to the peak, allowing for prime sandboarding conditions. Book a tour with board rental included in nearby Léon.
To enjoy the landscapes without any mandatory hiking, visit the far more accessible but far less visited Laguna de Apoyo. A volcanic crater lake close to Granada, the fresh waters are flanked by beach clubs, deckchairs, and hammocks, explored by kayakers and loungers in rubber rings. It's also close to Masaya Volcano National Park, another popular spot for hikers seeking volcanoes still frothing fire.
Natural adventures in Nicaragua, beyond the volcanic peaks
Bordering the better known tropical beaches and lush jungles of Costa Rica, Nicaragua boasts the same diverse landscapes with far fewer crowds than its northerly neighbor. Typically the first spot that multi-country travelers hit after heading over Costa Rica's southerly border is San Juan del Sur. A Pacific coast surfer's haven where 20-feet high waves have been recorded off the shore, the small town retains its tranquil coastal feel while maintaining well-established tourism infrastructure.
Over on Nicaragua's Caribbean side, the Corn Islands sit just off the Mosquito Coast. This is a destination that feels remote and off-grid while still boasting pristine Caribbean beaches, but you'll need to catch a flight or embark on a long adventure over land and sea to reach this spatting of islands.
Like its northerly neighbour, Nicaragua is also home to more than 700 tropical bird species, as well as wild jungle creatures like snapping crocodiles and jaguars hiding in the shadows. Add nature to your itinerary by venturing into the Indio Maíz Biological Reserve in the country's southwest region to explore the rainforests with a local Indigenous guide.