Red Rocks And Ancient Petroglyphs Paint A Striking Desert Landscape At This Nevada Monument

If you're looking for one of the best day trips from Las Vegas, head into the Mojave Desert to Gold Butte National Monument. While the name might make it seem like it's a single statue, this "monument" is actually spread across 350,000 acres. There, hidden in the shifting sands, unique red rock formations, and arid canyons, are carvings dating back over 12,000 years. These ancient markings are petroglyphs and both they and the desert landscape that holds them are considered sacred, but if you're up for the challenge of getting there through the harsh desert landscape, you can still see the carvings for yourself and imagine what life was like for the people who walked this land thousands of years ago.

Petroglyphs aren't the only fascinating things to see in this swath of the Mojave Desert. While you're there, you won't want to miss a trip to Little Finland [pictured], a part of the monument which contains not only carvings but uniquely shaped red rock formations that look almost like enormous corals rising high above you out of the desert. You may also want to visit the Devil's Throat. Its name may sound surreal and ominous, but that's appropriate for the location: a deep sinkhole that abruptly interrupts the landscape with a deep pit.