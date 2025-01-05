Red Rocks And Ancient Petroglyphs Paint A Striking Desert Landscape At This Nevada Monument
If you're looking for one of the best day trips from Las Vegas, head into the Mojave Desert to Gold Butte National Monument. While the name might make it seem like it's a single statue, this "monument" is actually spread across 350,000 acres. There, hidden in the shifting sands, unique red rock formations, and arid canyons, are carvings dating back over 12,000 years. These ancient markings are petroglyphs and both they and the desert landscape that holds them are considered sacred, but if you're up for the challenge of getting there through the harsh desert landscape, you can still see the carvings for yourself and imagine what life was like for the people who walked this land thousands of years ago.
Petroglyphs aren't the only fascinating things to see in this swath of the Mojave Desert. While you're there, you won't want to miss a trip to Little Finland [pictured], a part of the monument which contains not only carvings but uniquely shaped red rock formations that look almost like enormous corals rising high above you out of the desert. You may also want to visit the Devil's Throat. Its name may sound surreal and ominous, but that's appropriate for the location: a deep sinkhole that abruptly interrupts the landscape with a deep pit.
Spot petroglyphs carved into the desert stone
This is an awe-inspiring destination to see ancient rock art, with seemingly abstract patterns, animals, and figures carved into the stone with a hammer and chisel. Petroglyphs provide a fascinating glimpse into the past no matter where you see them, but at Gold Butte National Monument they are carved directly into the red rock, which is particularly visually striking. These artistic images are intrinsically tied to the desert around them, and are all connected. This is why the carvings, the trails between them, and the entire landscape are sacred to the Paiute people, whose ancestral home is in the Mojave.
Visiting these fascinating traces of ancient people will require a hike. There are many, many petroglyphs to choose from in Gold Butte, but the most popular may be the Falling Man area (sometimes known as the Luke Whitney Petroglyph Site) and the Whitney Pocket area. Both of these spots provide many opportunities to see these fascinating carvings in the vibrant red stone all around you.
Being prepared for your trip to Gold Butte National Monument
Whether you're planning to visit this incredible place with friends and family or go on a solo hike, you'll want to take safety precautions. This landscape is breathtaking, but it's not to be underestimated. You're going to need your sunscreen and plenty of water when you hike through Gold Butte National Monument looking for petroglyphs and admiring the landscape — it can be over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer. While you might be tempted to go hiking in sandals and shorts to beat the heat, you will want a little more protection than that for another desert hazard: cacti. If you have exposed skin on your feet and ankles, you may find yourself pulling painful little cactus spines out of your skin. You may also be happy to be wearing secure hiking boots if you spot rattlesnakes and scorpions.
You'll certainly want to drive into Gold Butte, but be warned, the majority of the roads in this rugged territory require a car with 4 wheel drive that doesn't ride too low. If you're planning to rent a car for this trip, you'll need to plan accordingly. It's also a good idea to have a spare tire, extra gas, and extra water in your trunk, just in case you have any issues. As incredible as this place is, you do not want to be trapped in the desert.