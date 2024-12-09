5 Awe-Inspiring Destinations To See Ancient Rock Art In The United States

The picturesque red rocks at Utah's impressive Capitol Reef National Park are well worth a visit for the scenery alone, but this is also one of the best places to visit in the state if you want to see rock art. The carvings here are believed to have been created by the Fremont Culture and the Ancestral Puebloan people. There is debate about exactly what these images represent; most of them appear like humanoid-looking figurines. They may be depictions of holy stories, images from their lives, or practical tools for learning hunting and farming techniques.

As described to the National Park Service by Paiute Elder Rick Pikyavit, a direct descendent of the Fremont Culture: "With few exceptions, we cannot really be sure what the ancient maker of the petroglyphs had in mind. Among serious students, there are some who consider almost all petroglyphs a form of writing, while others consider most of them to be art, not writing."

Whatever they meant to the people that made them, the angular figures and animals seen carved into the staggering rock cliffs at Capitol Reef provide a rare look into the lives of those who once walked these sandstone canyons. As you explore Capitol Reef, you can decide for yourself what you think the people who made these images were saying. All you have to do to see them is to head to the sheer rock face known as the Petroglyph Panel. Walk along the wooden boardwalks, bring a pair of binoculars, and enjoy as endless ancient carvings seem to emerge from the rocks.