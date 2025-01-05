Nestled In North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Cute Town With The East's Highest Mountain Resort

While Colorado is typically considered the state with the best skiing in the country, the Southeast is also filled with mountain ranges that are home to some iconic and lesser-known ski resorts. North Carolina, in particular, is the site of the convergence of the Appalachian Mountains and the Blue Ridge Mountains, and visitors to Asheville, North Carolina can visit the state's first established ski area. On the western side of the state, Beech Mountain is an idyllic winter wonderland that rests 5,506 feet above sea level, making it the highest town in the eastern U.S. Here, the Beech Mountain Ski Resort offers a variety of trails and lifts that will please the most experienced skier or snowboarder as well as accommodating a newcomer. In fact, the town is a beautiful place to visit all year round.

Beech Mountain was originally hunting land for Cherokee Natives, and fell along an animal trail that was known at the time as The Great Trading Path. After being largely known as a lumbering area at the dawn of the 20th century, a portion of the land was purchased by a dentist from Birmingham, Alabama named Thomas Brigham, who hoped to turn it into a ski resort. He ultimately sold the land, and his vision was carried out by the new owners, Harry and Grover Robbins, who developed the resort through their Carolina Caribbean Corporation. The brothers and their team of investors created the Beech Mountain Club, but the Carolina Caribbean Corporation filed for bankruptcy in 1975. The resort reopened as the Beech Mountain Ski Resort in 1981 and has continued to be one of the best winter resorts in the country ever since.