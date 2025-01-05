Sleep In A 'Sky Bed' Under The Stars At This Luxury African Safari Resort

South Africa is a nation of exceptional beauty, with dramatic peaks, stunning beaches, excellent wine lands, and bustling cities. Visitors year-round come to this breathtaking vacation destination, named the friendliest country in the world for its pleasant climate and awe-inspiring animal encounters. Here, you can see some of the largest land mammals in the world as well as get up close and personal with much smaller African penguins.

And if encounters with majestic wildlife are on your bucket list, then look no further than Lapalala Wilderness. This reserve was established by two passionate South African conservationists who aimed to protect wildlife and their habitat, and provide environmental education to young learners. It is found in the Waterberg, an important water reservoir and a UNESCO-designated biosphere, in the northern province of Limpopo. Lapalala expands across nearly 120,000 breathtaking acres of protected land containing an incredible diversity of landscapes and habitats, including open savannah, mountains, bushveld (sub-tropical woodland), lush rolling hills, and cliffs of bright-red sandstone. Great colonies of baobab trees, known as Africa's "tree of life", can be seen towering over the landscape. And one major river, the Palala, and its main tributary, the Kgogong, flow across the land from south to north for about 37 miles, drawing creatures big and small to their waters.

A visit here will not only give you access to the "Big Five" of African game animals (lion, elephant, rhinoceros, leopard, and buffalo) — you'll also see what Lapalala refers to as the "Awesome Eight", which include the cheetah, pangolin, and wild dog, endangered species endemic to the region. You can stay right in the reserve at Noka Camp, viewing some of the world's most impressive creatures by day and gazing up at a clear, star-filled sky by night.