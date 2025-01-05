Sleep In A 'Sky Bed' Under The Stars At This Luxury African Safari Resort
South Africa is a nation of exceptional beauty, with dramatic peaks, stunning beaches, excellent wine lands, and bustling cities. Visitors year-round come to this breathtaking vacation destination, named the friendliest country in the world for its pleasant climate and awe-inspiring animal encounters. Here, you can see some of the largest land mammals in the world as well as get up close and personal with much smaller African penguins.
And if encounters with majestic wildlife are on your bucket list, then look no further than Lapalala Wilderness. This reserve was established by two passionate South African conservationists who aimed to protect wildlife and their habitat, and provide environmental education to young learners. It is found in the Waterberg, an important water reservoir and a UNESCO-designated biosphere, in the northern province of Limpopo. Lapalala expands across nearly 120,000 breathtaking acres of protected land containing an incredible diversity of landscapes and habitats, including open savannah, mountains, bushveld (sub-tropical woodland), lush rolling hills, and cliffs of bright-red sandstone. Great colonies of baobab trees, known as Africa's "tree of life", can be seen towering over the landscape. And one major river, the Palala, and its main tributary, the Kgogong, flow across the land from south to north for about 37 miles, drawing creatures big and small to their waters.
A visit here will not only give you access to the "Big Five" of African game animals (lion, elephant, rhinoceros, leopard, and buffalo) — you'll also see what Lapalala refers to as the "Awesome Eight", which include the cheetah, pangolin, and wild dog, endangered species endemic to the region. You can stay right in the reserve at Noka Camp, viewing some of the world's most impressive creatures by day and gazing up at a clear, star-filled sky by night.
Lodging and activities at Lapalala Wilderness
There are two options for lodging at Lapalala, both of them luxury safari eco-resorts under the Lepogo Lodges family. Lepogo Lodges, which derives its name from the Sotho word for "cheetah", is a non-profit resort — so all proceeds go to Lapalala Wilderness for their various conservation initiatives. The newer Melote House is for exclusive use only, and the entire luxury home can accommodate 16 guests. This is the perfect stay for a group of family or friends, as you'll have three swimming pools, a private deck, your own spa, and dedicated staff to attend to your group's needs.
For individual bookings, Noka Camp is your spot. It contains four luxury suites and one family villa, and it sits atop a 100-foot-high cliff, providing you with an unbeatable view of the Palala and a sea of lush foliage. Each room is equipped with a private plunge pool and a sky bed. Enjoy a calming sunset swim as you gaze out over the river below and try to spot wildlife. At night, sleep under the stars in Noka Camp's unique sky bed. There is no light pollution here, so you'll have an unobstructed view when the constellations come out to play.
Your resort can arrange all activities, and expert guides will ensure that you have a safe and enjoyable experience. Head on a game drive to get close to a large variety of African wildlife. Enjoy a picnic and a cool swim in the Palala River, or explore it by boat through a water safari. Visit the Lapalala Wilderness School to gain greater insight into how young conservationists of the future are molded. It may also be possible to accompany some of the vets on an expedition and see the important work they do here.
Planning your trip to Lapalala Wilderness
Lapalala Wilderness is around 3 hours from Johannesburg, South Africa's largest metropolis. From the U.S., there are one-stop flights from several cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Boston, and direct flights available from Atlanta and New York. Transfers can be arranged from locations in Johannesburg and from OR Tambo International Airport, or the resort can organize a private charter flight, which takes you directly to Lapalala's airstrip just 20 minutes from the reserve.
At the time of writing, Noka Camp is $954 (per person, per night) for the one-bedroom suite and $3,445 for the family villa (for up to four guests). The rate includes food and drink, two daily safaris (open vehicle, walking, and boat), and laundry service. Meanwhile, Melote House costs $14,310 per night for the main house (up to 12 guests) or $19,080 for the main house plus the cottage (up to 16 guests in total). Melote House is fully staffed, and the rate includes all meals and a selection of drinks, transfers from the airport, childcare, and all safaris and activities, including yoga.
Although the entire area is malaria-free and beds have mosquito netting, it's still a good idea to pack insect repellent, as well as sun-protective gear. There is no specific dress code, but make sure to wear loose, comfortable clothing and avoid anything brightly colored. In the winter, you'll need warmer clothing, including a fleece, wool hat, and gloves. But year-round, it can be cool in the early morning, when game drives are scheduled. While both the winter months (May to September) and summer months (October to April) are great for viewing wildlife, winter typically brings more animals to the area, so this may be the best time of year for a relaxing South African getaway.