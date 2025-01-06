The Best-Ranked Golf Course In Japan Features Breathtaking Natural Beauty And Undeniable Luxury
Hirono Golf Club is widely regarded as the best golf course in Japan and Asia. Located northwest of Kobe — about an hour drive from the culture-rich city of Nara — the course was designed by English architect Charles Alison in the early 1930s, replicating his homeland with uncanny effect and setting the standard for all Asian courses to follow.
At 6,925 yards, Hirono is shorter than Augusta National Golf Club's 7510 yards or St. Andrews' 7,304 yards, but the course is considered a very challenging test of one's golfing skills, owing to a combination of ravines, hillocks, lakes, and dense woodland. Further obstacles lie in Alison's use of broad, deep bunkers that are awkward from a technical perspective but designed in an irregular fashion that blends naturally with the surrounding landscape.
Hirono is a landmark for any golf enthusiast visiting Japan, but one cannot simply turn up and play a round of golf — this is a private club and one of the most exclusive golf clubs in the world. To hit the links, you'll have to go with a member — who are few and far between — and if you find one, make sure you acquaint yourself with a laundry list of rules, codes, and especially this Japanese dining faux pas.
Rules, dress codes, and extreme politeness at Hirono Golf Club
If you have made it into Hirono Golf Club, congratulations! You have arrived in a most esteemed institution — now, don't screw it up. After all, Japan is a land of strict social rules, where PDA is a definite no-no, but that shouldn't be relevant at Hirono. What is relevant are your clothes. Loud patterns may be acceptable in Scotland, but Hirono insists on restrained colors, small logos, and no embroidery. Furthermore, only shirts with collars and sleeves may be worn and they must be tucked into long pants, not shorts. Turtlenecks are also permitted, but jeans, ankle pants, joggers, and cargo pants are all strictly forbidden. In short, if your outfit reveals your forearms, calves, or has even a whiff of vulgarity about it, go to the changing room.
When you arrive at the clubhouse, make sure you're precisely on time, wearing a blazer, and bearing a gift for your host, who you must also thank exhaustively. A pre-game coffee will follow, and you must accept if you want to remain polite. Don't tip either, because that is highly offensive across Japan. After 9 holes, you will break for lunch. Again, it is important to accept graciously all food and drink. Then, after the game has finished, you will likely bathe in a communal hot bath.
All of this may sound daunting for a first-timer, but the Hirono's serenely beautiful grounds will likely offset most anxiety. From shrub-dotted bunkers to breezy woodland and sprawling ponds, Hirono is revered for good reason.