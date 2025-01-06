The Best-Ranked Golf Course In Japan Features Breathtaking Natural Beauty And Undeniable Luxury

Hirono Golf Club is widely regarded as the best golf course in Japan and Asia. Located northwest of Kobe — about an hour drive from the culture-rich city of Nara — the course was designed by English architect Charles Alison in the early 1930s, replicating his homeland with uncanny effect and setting the standard for all Asian courses to follow.

At 6,925 yards, Hirono is shorter than Augusta National Golf Club's 7510 yards or St. Andrews' 7,304 yards, but the course is considered a very challenging test of one's golfing skills, owing to a combination of ravines, hillocks, lakes, and dense woodland. Further obstacles lie in Alison's use of broad, deep bunkers that are awkward from a technical perspective but designed in an irregular fashion that blends naturally with the surrounding landscape.

Hirono is a landmark for any golf enthusiast visiting Japan, but one cannot simply turn up and play a round of golf — this is a private club and one of the most exclusive golf clubs in the world. To hit the links, you'll have to go with a member — who are few and far between — and if you find one, make sure you acquaint yourself with a laundry list of rules, codes, and especially this Japanese dining faux pas.