The Best Time To Check In To A Hotel To Get A Preferred Room
Vacations can be expensive. We try to get around it by doing things like traveling in the shoulder season when every hotel room, plane ticket, and tourist site isn't in constant demand. We pack smart, book early (though some swear by booking hotels at the last minute), and research obsessively to save that bit of money. Still, everyone likes luxury, and a preferred hotel room upgrade, if you can get one, is a lucky score that can make it feel like you spent more than you really did. However, there are a few guidelines around asking for an upgrade that you might not be aware of, and the time you check in can make all the difference. While no upgrades are ever guaranteed, you're more likely to get one if you check in later in the day.
One reason this can work is that after 4 p.m. or later — after the typical check-in and check-out times — the hotel is more likely to know what rooms they have available. Before that, it's possible the hotel is still expecting walk-ins, late bookings, and people extending their stays. They'll also have a better idea about any reservation cancellations. After that 4 p.m. window, they may also assume some customers are no-shows. (You might want to call the hotel early to let them know you're on your way to check-in or give them an ETA so they don't assume you're not going to make it.) One thing you should do, whether you're asking for an upgrade or simply checking in, is be polite and kind. No one will give you anything for free if you demand it.
Checking in late at your hotel and other ways to score an upgrade
You may have even better luck checking in after 6 p.m. Around this time, it's too late for the hotel to sell unused rooms, and many workers also go home for the day. However, don't arrive too late, or the personnel with the authority to give you an upgrade may have left after their shift. One response on Quora about the best check-in time came from Sandwich Inn and Suites, located in Sandwich, Massachusetts, "If you arrive early in the day, the hotel might be holding better rooms for sale or for cash upgrades. If you check in during the evening, the hotel may be more willing to offer a suite instead of letting it go empty. It never hurts to flash a smile and ask."
You can also choose to be kind to the next guest looking for a preferred room upgrade and don't forget to actually check out of the hotel. (Forgetting also means you can't check your bill on the spot for mistakes.) That way, housekeeping can come in to clean, and someone else may benefit just as you did. There are other simple tricks to getting extra perks during your hotel check-in. Using the hotel's loyalty program may mean an upgrade is more likely. You can also use a hotel-branded credit card or one with hotel and travel rewards. You can travel during the shoulder or the off-season (though some attractions may not be open) when hotels aren't as booked. It's also always worth mentioning if you're traveling for a special event like an anniversary or birthday.