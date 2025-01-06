The Best Time To Check In To A Hotel To Get A Preferred Room

Vacations can be expensive. We try to get around it by doing things like traveling in the shoulder season when every hotel room, plane ticket, and tourist site isn't in constant demand. We pack smart, book early (though some swear by booking hotels at the last minute), and research obsessively to save that bit of money. Still, everyone likes luxury, and a preferred hotel room upgrade, if you can get one, is a lucky score that can make it feel like you spent more than you really did. However, there are a few guidelines around asking for an upgrade that you might not be aware of, and the time you check in can make all the difference. While no upgrades are ever guaranteed, you're more likely to get one if you check in later in the day.

One reason this can work is that after 4 p.m. or later — after the typical check-in and check-out times — the hotel is more likely to know what rooms they have available. Before that, it's possible the hotel is still expecting walk-ins, late bookings, and people extending their stays. They'll also have a better idea about any reservation cancellations. After that 4 p.m. window, they may also assume some customers are no-shows. (You might want to call the hotel early to let them know you're on your way to check-in or give them an ETA so they don't assume you're not going to make it.) One thing you should do, whether you're asking for an upgrade or simply checking in, is be polite and kind. No one will give you anything for free if you demand it.