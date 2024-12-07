Is It Actually Cheaper To Book A Hotel At The Last Minute?

For all the travelers with extremely detailed, color-coded spreadsheets; for the ones painstakingly rolling clothes to maximize suitcase space; and yes, especially for the ones arriving at the airport five hours before a flight — this might not be the news you want to hear: Booking in advance, at least when it comes to hotels, isn't going to keep more cash in your wallet.

There may be instances where you feel compelled to book your hotel early. Maybe there's a boutique property you've had your heart set on, and you'd never forgive yourself if it got booked up. Or perhaps there's a family wedding next year with a limited, pre-arranged room block. These occasions may require you to lock in that room well ahead of time.

But if you're willing to wait it out and book at the last minute, it's possible to save big. When the calendar hits T-minus two weeks before heading to vacationland, you just might capitalize on double-digit savings.