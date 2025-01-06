America's Steepest Street Is An Intimidating Road Hidden In The Scenic Hills Of Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is a city of surprises, making it a destination unlike any other. From the open-air art museum known as one of America's most colorful landmarks to its reputation as America's iconic "death stair capital" due to its countless precipitous staircases, the Steel City has no shortage of quirky charm. But Pittsburgh isn't just a place of treacherous steps — it's also home to Canton Avenue, the street with the steepest average grade in America.

With an average grade of 30%, Canton Avenue is a challenge for even the bravest visitors. The steepest part of the street hits a staggering 37% grade. For perspective, that's more than three times as steep as the maximum allowable wheelchair ramp grade. Pittsburgh's iconic hills, which earned the city the nickname the "San Francisco of the East," are as much a part of the city's identity as its steel bridges. These hills are celebrated in events like the annual Dirty Dozen bike race, which dares cyclists to tackle 13 of the city's most harrowing inclines — including Canton Avenue. Despite the challenges, the city's unique geography offers not just thrills but also breathtaking views, making it an unforgettable destination for sightseers.