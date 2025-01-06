America's Steepest Street Is An Intimidating Road Hidden In The Scenic Hills Of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is a city of surprises, making it a destination unlike any other. From the open-air art museum known as one of America's most colorful landmarks to its reputation as America's iconic "death stair capital" due to its countless precipitous staircases, the Steel City has no shortage of quirky charm. But Pittsburgh isn't just a place of treacherous steps — it's also home to Canton Avenue, the street with the steepest average grade in America.
With an average grade of 30%, Canton Avenue is a challenge for even the bravest visitors. The steepest part of the street hits a staggering 37% grade. For perspective, that's more than three times as steep as the maximum allowable wheelchair ramp grade. Pittsburgh's iconic hills, which earned the city the nickname the "San Francisco of the East," are as much a part of the city's identity as its steel bridges. These hills are celebrated in events like the annual Dirty Dozen bike race, which dares cyclists to tackle 13 of the city's most harrowing inclines — including Canton Avenue. Despite the challenges, the city's unique geography offers not just thrills but also breathtaking views, making it an unforgettable destination for sightseers.
Take the climb up Canton Avenue
Canton Avenue may be short, stretching just 600 feet, but it's a climb that packs a punch. Located in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood, this cobblestone street is so steep that most seasoned drivers and cyclists think twice before taking it on. Both ends of the street feature "Do Not Enter" signs, serving as a clear warning to anyone daring to tackle its incline. As one Tripadvisor user, tscheblo, aptly put it, "Walk instead of drive up."
For those who want to witness a more daring experience, Canton Avenue is a star feature in Pittsburgh's legendary Dirty Dozen bike race. Launched in 1983, the race is a grueling 55-mile course that pits cyclists against the city's 13 steepest hills. Held annually the day after Thanksgiving, it's an event that draws both participants and spectators from across the country. For most, though, walking up the hill will suffice. The walk itself is a hike, so much so that the sidewalk along the street becomes a staircase. Afterward, treat yourself to a slice at Beto's Pizza, just a 10-minute walk away.
See Pittsburgh from its iconic hills
Canton Avenue may hold the title for steepest average street grade, but Pittsburgh is a city defined by its hills. Owing to its location in the Allegheny Mountains, the city's dramatic topography is both a challenge and a delight. The hills offer stunning natural vistas. In fact, another Pennsylvania city located along the mountain range, Bradford, offers great fall foliage views in the countryside. Though navigating Pittsburgh's hills can be tricky, the views are well worth the effort.
One must-visit hill in Pittsburgh is Mt. Washington, a landmark so iconic it's earned "mountain" status. Located just south of downtown, Mt. Washington offers some of the best panoramic views of the city skyline. Thankfully, you don't have to hike this one — there are two historic cable cars that can take you to the top. The Monongahela Incline was originally built to transport coal workers to the top of "Coal Hill," as Mount Washington was known at the time. The Duquesne Incline leads to an observation deck with unbeatable views of the city. Once at the summit, explore Mt. Washington's charming neighborhood, where fine dining, dive bars, pizza joints, and cozy gardens await.
For a more laid-back hilltop experience, head to Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park. Overlooking the Oakland neighborhood, this green oasis is perfect for picnics and relaxing afternoons. As Pittsburgh's second-largest park, Schenley is a hub of history and beauty, featuring monuments, a botanical garden, and even a golf course. Whether you're conquering Canton Avenue's legendary incline or soaking in skyline views, this city's hills turn every visit into an adventure.