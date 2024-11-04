The Free Open-Air Art Museum In Pennsylvania Known As One Of America's Most Colorful Landmarks

Outdoor art installations are wonderful experiences. There is something about the idea of art being free from traditional museum settings and out in the public that makes them feel so much more accessible. Places like the Giardino dei Tarocchi (Tarot Garden) in Maremma, Italy, or the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Michigan are the likes of what we're talking about here. One art installation in the open air that you absolutely must visit is Randyland in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — one of the few American cities that are a dream come true for art lovers. It's also the perfect complement for anyone exploring the Andy Warhol Museum, which is only a mile away.

Advertisement

Randyland was created by artist Randy Gilson, who was born in nearby Homestead, PA. After living unhoused during his childhood, Gilson became a community activist, installing over 800 street gardens and vegetable gardens in vacant lots. In 1995, he paid $10,000 for the Randyland property with a credit card, and using upcycled items, Gilson created a colorful wonderland of outsider pop art for the community to experience.

One important thing to note before you visit this rainbow-colored art wonderland. There is a website out there, randyland.club, that isn't the official website, and it says the entry fee costs $49. There is also another website listed on the official Facebook page that may take you to an unsecured address. However, Randyland is a free experience (though donations are accepted), something that is backed up by users and recent reviews on both Reddit and TripAdvisor.

Advertisement