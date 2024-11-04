The Free Open-Air Art Museum In Pennsylvania Known As One Of America's Most Colorful Landmarks
Outdoor art installations are wonderful experiences. There is something about the idea of art being free from traditional museum settings and out in the public that makes them feel so much more accessible. Places like the Giardino dei Tarocchi (Tarot Garden) in Maremma, Italy, or the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Michigan are the likes of what we're talking about here. One art installation in the open air that you absolutely must visit is Randyland in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — one of the few American cities that are a dream come true for art lovers. It's also the perfect complement for anyone exploring the Andy Warhol Museum, which is only a mile away.
Randyland was created by artist Randy Gilson, who was born in nearby Homestead, PA. After living unhoused during his childhood, Gilson became a community activist, installing over 800 street gardens and vegetable gardens in vacant lots. In 1995, he paid $10,000 for the Randyland property with a credit card, and using upcycled items, Gilson created a colorful wonderland of outsider pop art for the community to experience.
One important thing to note before you visit this rainbow-colored art wonderland. There is a website out there, randyland.club, that isn't the official website, and it says the entry fee costs $49. There is also another website listed on the official Facebook page that may take you to an unsecured address. However, Randyland is a free experience (though donations are accepted), something that is backed up by users and recent reviews on both Reddit and TripAdvisor.
All about Randyland in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Randyland is full of uplifting colors, different artistic gems, and curious handmade treasures as far as the eye can see. You'll notice Randyland right away as you go by, with a bright yellow facade covered in painted window dressings and murals. Plenty of seats allow you to relax and take time to examine each little piece of the creation. Mannequin heads, colorful bricks, elaborate maps, and signs inscribed with positive messages in every nook and cranny are some of the elements that make this place so special. You'll observe riotous and joyful paintings and wood sculptures of jazz musicians that might remind you of the best parts of a trip to New Orleans despite being in Pittsburgh.
You can also check out some of these incredible works on the official Instagram page, as well as shots of Randy Gilson himself. Randyland won the Mayor's Award for Public Art in 2019. One reviewer on TripAdvisor said of the experience, "I don't know where to start. If you are a fan of whimsical & nostalgic art, this is the place for you! All of the exhibits are outside of the bright yellow building & entrance is free. Donations are welcome for painting supplies. There is a small amount of merchandise available for purchase. There was a local jazz station piped through the speakers & so much colorful art to enjoy. Don't miss out on this magical, whimsical, colorful exhibit full of love!" This is one of those places that you should absolutely take time out of your trip to see.