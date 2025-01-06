Central America's Only Country Where English Is The Official Language Is A Vivid Melting Pot
Melodic Creole twists on classic English idioms roll easily off Belizean tongues. Its traditional form is lost to the multicultural milieu that has developed over centuries; the country's official language is heavily influenced by Spanish, Garifuna of African origin, and the dialects of the ancient Maya. With a typically Caribbean singsong swing, Central America's only English-speaking nation, Belize, keeps its own distinct rhythm. While exploring the blooming coral of its barrier reef, venturing into lush inland jungles, or island hopping on the Caribbean coast, keep an eye and an ear out for the multicultural elements unique to the nation.
Planning a trip to Belize is made easier by the fact that there isn't really a bad time of year to visit — the summer sun beats with fervor, the driest weather comes with the winter and spring, and the popular Caribbean destination is gorgeous in the fall. If you're hoping to bypass any prospective crowds, opt for a shoulder season visit, ideally in November and May. Reaching the sun-soaked enclave is straightforward, with direct flights setting out from 17 different U.S. airports. Its small scale also makes it simple to navigate once you've arrived. Catch water taxis between Belize's 240 miles of Caribbean coastline and its 400 islands and cays, book one of the convenient shuttles that run between tourist sites, or hop a seaplane over the barrier reef with Tropic Air or Maya Island Air.
Get familiar with Belize's blended culture with a hands-on activity
Begin your investigation of Belize's multicultural blend with its point of origin: the Maya. The mighty empire flourished in the region from 1,500 B.C. to A.D. 1,000, building the vast cities still standing on the sites of Altun Ha, Xunantunich, Caracol, and more. Beyond roaming the ancient hubs, now semi-submerged in the lush inland jungle, visitors can directly engage with modern Maya culture. Start out by sampling authentic Mayan culture, cuisine, and cacao in this ancient town in Belize. Take a tour centered on the traditional lifestyle conserved in Santa Cruz — a village predominantly populated by the Mopan, one of the 28 Maya subethnic groups native to the region — or make your own candy at an artisanal chocolaterie producing the ingredients once supremely sacred to the Maya.
Once Spanish conquistadors began their rampage through the Maya lands, the cultural makeup of Belize shifted, and a unique Creole culture began to grow. Tour the street stalls in San Pedro on Ambergris Caye, an island town with a thriving food scene, to taste the influence of Spanish techniques and Latin flavors on Creole cuisine. With the Spanish came Africans, enslaved and taken from the continent's west coast. Their descendants dominate Belize today, many of them identifying as Garifuna. Visitors can join this group of mixed African and Indigenous descent parading, dancing, and pounding drums in celebration of Garifuna Settlement Day in Dangriga each November.
Explore the abundant oceans and lush jungles of Belize
Swathed in dense and mysterious forests, Belize's Maya Mountains tempt adventurous travelers into their verdant depths. Head to the southerly Mayflower Bocawina National Park and set out on one of the walking trails winding through the 11 square miles of conserved jungle. They lead to once glorious temples ensnared by the thick tendrils of the ancient trees and tumbling waterfalls. Keep an eye on the sky to spot bright-billed toucans and howler monkeys overseeing your steps from the canopy. Hopefully, they're the only ones watching — jaguars slink along the jungle floor, ever so slightly out of sight of their prey.
Offshore, the country's reputation for diverse scenes and abundant wildlife continues into the ocean. In fact, the most mysterious destination in Belize is a hidden diver's paradise. The Great Blue Hole, a vast cavernous sinkhole that runs 1,000 feet wide and 400 feet deep, can be explored by sea, surface, or sky. Charter a catamaran for a fully serviced, multi-day sailing experience, catch a birds-eye view on a scenic flight, or strap on your scuba kit and submerge yourself into the kaleidoscopic underworld of the Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System. There are also plenty of underwater excursions available closer to shore. Keep an eye out for West Indian manatees, gentle giants floating in the Swallow Caye Marine Reserve, manta rays cutting shadows over the waves of Tobacco Caye, and whale sharks seasonally situated in Gladden Spit.