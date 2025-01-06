Hundreds Of Pine-Clad Islands Make This Bay One Of The Most Scenic Spots In All Of Japan

In a country with diverse landscapes and fascinating history and culture, there is so much to experience in Japan that you can easily spend beyond your travel budget. That said, Japan can be very affordable if you skip the capital city of Tokyo. Instead, we suggest heading to one of the legendary "Nihon Sankei" (Japan's three most scenic views): Matsushima Bay. Famed for the incredible views of its 260 islands clustered around the bay, Matsushima Bay is 14 miles from Sendai, the capital of Miyagi Prefecture. The bay was discovered during the Edo period when the Confucius scholar Hayashi Gahō traveled the country on foot. It is so stunning that even 17th-century haiku poet Matsuo Basho struggled to find words to illustrate Matsushima Bay's awe-inspiring beauty.

It takes about two to three hours to travel from Tokyo to Matsushima Bay. From Ueno or Tokyo Station, take the Tohoku Shinkansen train to Sendai. Then, hop on the JR Senseki Line to Matsushima Kaigan Station by express train, which will take about 25 minutes. An easy mistake is accidentally taking the Tohoku Main Line to Matsushima Station, far from the tourist destination, so double-check to ensure you are on the right train. For a more scenic option, you can get off the JR train at Hon-Shiogama and board a sightseeing boat for a 50-minute ride to Matsushima Kaigan Pier. The boat runs every 30 or 60 minutes, depending on the season, until the late afternoon.