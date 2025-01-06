Hundreds Of Pine-Clad Islands Make This Bay One Of The Most Scenic Spots In All Of Japan
In a country with diverse landscapes and fascinating history and culture, there is so much to experience in Japan that you can easily spend beyond your travel budget. That said, Japan can be very affordable if you skip the capital city of Tokyo. Instead, we suggest heading to one of the legendary "Nihon Sankei" (Japan's three most scenic views): Matsushima Bay. Famed for the incredible views of its 260 islands clustered around the bay, Matsushima Bay is 14 miles from Sendai, the capital of Miyagi Prefecture. The bay was discovered during the Edo period when the Confucius scholar Hayashi Gahō traveled the country on foot. It is so stunning that even 17th-century haiku poet Matsuo Basho struggled to find words to illustrate Matsushima Bay's awe-inspiring beauty.
It takes about two to three hours to travel from Tokyo to Matsushima Bay. From Ueno or Tokyo Station, take the Tohoku Shinkansen train to Sendai. Then, hop on the JR Senseki Line to Matsushima Kaigan Station by express train, which will take about 25 minutes. An easy mistake is accidentally taking the Tohoku Main Line to Matsushima Station, far from the tourist destination, so double-check to ensure you are on the right train. For a more scenic option, you can get off the JR train at Hon-Shiogama and board a sightseeing boat for a 50-minute ride to Matsushima Kaigan Pier. The boat runs every 30 or 60 minutes, depending on the season, until the late afternoon.
Temple and island hopping in Matsushima Bay
Less than a five-minute walk from the ferry pier at Matsushima Bay is Godaido Temple, one of the most famous temples in the Tohoku region, originally founded in 807. Connected by a distinctive red lacquered bridge to the mainland, the current structure was built in 1604 by Date Masamune, the first lord of Sendai. The temple and its exquisitely carved hall with the 12 zodiac animals have become synonymous with Matsushima due to its prominent vantage point overlooking the bay, where you can see the pine-covered islands. Similarly, Matsushima's Zuiganji Temple is a national treasure surrounded by caves and a canopy of cedar trees. Date built the temple in 1609 as his family's place of worship, and today, you can visit the site for its magnificent woodwork and Buddhist iconography.
One of the best things to do in Matsushima Bay is to walk around and admire the view. You can stroll along the shoreline or head to Oku-Matsushima Trail, which takes you through Miyato Island and the Nobiru coastline that stretches along the Pacific Ocean. Fukuura Island is the largest and closest island to shore, accessible by an 827-foot bridge. There is an extensive trail network on the island where you can enjoy over 300 species of fauna and flora. Alternatively, you can go to higher ground to Modoshi no Matsu Park, famed for its view and blooming cherry blossoms in the spring. Take a break in the nearby Cafe le Roman, a trendy hillside cafe with glass walls, to enjoy the panoramic view of the bay with delicious French pastries and steaming tea. Another fantastic way to marvel at the spectacular view of the inlet is on a sightseeing cruise.
Where to eat and stay at Matsushima Bay
If you are an oyster fan dreaming of an all-you-can-eat buffet, you are in luck. By paying an entry fee at one of Matsushima's oyster shacks, you can indulge in freshly grilled mollusk to your heart's content. Alternatively, you can wander around the Matsushima Fish Market. In addition to oysters, you will find the freshest tuna and other seafood. Less than a mile away is the no-frills Isozushi, run by a friendly older husband-and-wife duo. Order the omakase (chef's choice) and you will be served whatever delicious seafood is in season.
Many travel to Matsushima for a day trip from Sendai, but it is worth an overnight stay. There are various accommodations, from Airbnbs to hotels. For a stellar experience, we recommend staying at Matsushima Ichinobo, a four-star, all-inclusive ryokan serving delicious food. After a day of exploring and eating, you can dip in the property's amazing outdoor onsen (hot spring bath) overlooking the bay. It's a soothing experience — but be prepared to bathe nude in the gender-segregated pools.
The best time to visit Japan depends on your priorities, and Matsushima is no exception. If you are mad about mollusks, go during the oyster season between November and March. Even better, plan your trip around the oyster festival on the first Sunday of February. Some argue that Matsushima is the most beautiful under the full moon. If you are after the enchanting full moon view, you should arrange your holidays for September or October.