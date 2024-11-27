The Best Time To Visit Japan Depending On What You Want To Experience

Visiting Japan is on many travelers' bucket lists. From admiring cherry blossoms to riding the snowy slopes of Hokkaido and hiking the famed Mount Fuji, many unforgettable cultural experiences are unique to Japan. The question is, when is the best time to go to Japan? Some experiences, like eating your way through the foodie city of Osaka and exploring samurai history in Yamaguchi, can be done any time of the year. However, other activities, like hanami (the Japanese word for flower viewing), hiking in the gorgeous fall foliage, and attending a matsuri (a traditional Japanese festival), require planning. As you plot your dream Japanese vacation, consider the most important reasons for your visit. Is it a specific cultural experience you want to partake in or a particular region of the country you have been dreaming about?

Advertisement

If cost is a consideration, you can save money by visiting Japan during its low season, between mid-January and early March. Avoid visiting during shogatsu, the Japanese New Year, in early January when many businesses close and attractions can be crowded with local tourists. Lunar New Year is another period to watch out for, as tourists from China, Taiwan, and other countries with a large Chinese diaspora love visiting Japan during the holiday, leading to crowds. Note that the low season also has cooler temperatures, with January being the coldest month in Japan. If you're a skier or snowboarder, winter is the perfect time to chase powder in Hokkaido.