The Best Time To Visit Japan Depending On What You Want To Experience
Visiting Japan is on many travelers' bucket lists. From admiring cherry blossoms to riding the snowy slopes of Hokkaido and hiking the famed Mount Fuji, many unforgettable cultural experiences are unique to Japan. The question is, when is the best time to go to Japan? Some experiences, like eating your way through the foodie city of Osaka and exploring samurai history in Yamaguchi, can be done any time of the year. However, other activities, like hanami (the Japanese word for flower viewing), hiking in the gorgeous fall foliage, and attending a matsuri (a traditional Japanese festival), require planning. As you plot your dream Japanese vacation, consider the most important reasons for your visit. Is it a specific cultural experience you want to partake in or a particular region of the country you have been dreaming about?
If cost is a consideration, you can save money by visiting Japan during its low season, between mid-January and early March. Avoid visiting during shogatsu, the Japanese New Year, in early January when many businesses close and attractions can be crowded with local tourists. Lunar New Year is another period to watch out for, as tourists from China, Taiwan, and other countries with a large Chinese diaspora love visiting Japan during the holiday, leading to crowds. Note that the low season also has cooler temperatures, with January being the coldest month in Japan. If you're a skier or snowboarder, winter is the perfect time to chase powder in Hokkaido.
The most popular seasonal experiences in Japan
Hanami is a beloved Japanese tradition and undoubtedly high on the list of things to do in Japan. Each year, tourists flock to Nagano Prefecture in the center of Honshu island to watch the blooming cherry blossom, Japan's national flower. People pack a bento lunch to admire the cascading sea of pink and white while revering the fleeting beauty of impermanence. The blooms are gorgeous but ephemeral, only lasting two weeks, usually from late March to early April.
Another popular activity is hiking during koyo, the breathtaking autumn phenomenon when the leaves change color. Like hanami, koyo has a poetic connotation, reminding people to slow down and appreciate the glory of seasonal change. Luckily, the window for experiencing Japan's fall foliage is longer than hanami: You can visit any time between mid-September and early December, depending on the location. Keep in mind that some hiking destinations aren't open during koyo. If your quest is to climb Mount Fuji, for instance, you will need to plan your trip between early July and early September, before the leaves change color.
Japanese onsen, or hot springs, are another popular cultural experience. Though you can enjoy onsen any time of the year, the hot baths are most enjoyable in winter. Besides, there's something magical about soaking like a snow monkey in the idyllic mountain town of Kamikochi.
Consider local weather and events
Okinawa, Japan's most southwestern island, is the premier sunny destination in Japan, famous for its secret beaches, historical sites, and fascinating history. Head there in April, May, September, or October for the best weather. The months you should avoid are those that coincide with the rainy season, from mid-May to late June. Additionally, typhoon season falls between June and September, which can bring unpredictable weather that may damper your plans.
Gion Matsuri in Kyoto is one of the grandest festivals in Japan, taking place during the whole month of July. The festival began as a Shinto ritual in 869 to appease the gods during a pandemic. It has since turned into the hottest party in Japan, with elaborate floats parading through the streets. There are many festivities, but the most impressive is the grand procession of floats on July 17. One of the best reasons to attend the matsuri is that it is a guarantee that you will get a glimpse of the mystical geisha — female Japanese entertainers in white makeup and ornate kimono — riding the floats.
Osaka, in the Kansai region, is famed for its Kishiwada Danjiri Matsuri, which takes place in September every year. The castle town of Kishiwada hosts the 300-year-old festival that started as a prayer for a bountiful harvest. It's an exciting event that parades around large, heavy floats resembling miniature shrines and daring performers who dance on top to the beating of drums. The star event is the adrenaline-pumping yari-mawashi spectacle when hundreds of participants pull the floats — weighing up to four tons — with long ropes at high speed, forcing them to turn. From these festivities to others in Japan, there's always something to discover during a trip to the Land of the Rising Sun.