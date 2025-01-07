A Secret Colombian Island Offers Pristine Caribbean Beach Beauty Without Big Tourist Crowds

While it's not unusual to see headlines touting Colombian Caribbean islands as hidden gems or well-kept secrets, none of them come close to the archipelago of San Bernardo. Its crowning jewel, Isla Mucura, is a pristine paradise of soaring palms and snowy white beaches.

Reaching Isla Mucura is an adventure in itself. The most common route to reach the remote isles is from just outside the fortified walls of the Old City of Cartagena. Book a boat transfer ahead of time through Hotel Isla Mucura for easy transportation. While this option saves you the need to leave the city, the journey itself takes more than two hours and can be arduous.

If you prefer to spend less time rocketing over the high waves on a small speed boat and more time exploring Colombia's golden coastline, take a slightly more challenging but far more scenic route. From the international coastal hub of Cartagena, a tropical escape on the Caribbean coast, you'll need to travel just 86 miles south to the small town of Santiago de Tolu. From here, it's easy to find a tour salesman touting tickets for boat rides to the islands. Note that you cannot bring more than 18 pounds of luggage with you on the boat, but don't worry — you won't need more than your beachwear on the tropical haven.