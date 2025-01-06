The Stunning And Sustainable Resort In Colorado With One Of North America's Longest Ski Seasons
Colorado has some of the best skiing in the U.S., and those looking to get as many snow days as they can in a year should visit Arapahoe Basin (sometimes called A-Basin or The Legend). Their 2023-2024 season lasted a whopping 222 days, opening in October and closing in June. In 1995, it even stayed open into August. Granted, there's really no guarantee when it comes to Mother Nature, but Arapahoe Basin has the well deserved reputation of having one of the earliest openings and latest closings of all the ski resorts in the Lower 48.
One of the reasons that this ski area (which lays along Loveland Pass near the North Fork Snake River in the White River National Forest) is able to stay open so long is because of its elevation. The base height of the mountain is 10,780 feet while the top reaches 13,050 feet. It is one of the highest ski resorts in the country, so remember to take it easy when you first get here to give yourself time to acclimate to the altitude.
It gets about 350 inches of snow in a season, and the resort is also able to make its own, giving it an advantage to start the season early. With nearly 150 trails and nine lifts, there's something for every level of skier, though most of the runs are advanced or expert. One of its most iconic areas is accessible by the Pallavicini lift. It gets you to some of the steepest terrain on the mountain while passing some incredible views along the way.
Arapahoe Basin has gone carbon neutral and continues to work on sustainability
Arapahoe Basin is not only a great place to ski for almost the entire year. It also has some impressive climate goals and ongoing projects. The ski area achieved carbon neutrality in 2023. It gets all its electricity from renewable sources and has reduced water and energy usage. As much as possible, it recycles or composts waste to help keep it out of landfills. Alan Henceroth, COO of Arapahoe Basin, explains on the ski area's website, "A-Basin is committed to being stewards of the White River National Forest so that current and future generations can continue to enjoy it in every season for years to come."
There's no on-site hotel or lodge, and the closest town is Keystone, which offers accommodations about a 15-minute drive away. The Keystone Lodge and Spa offers many wellness treatments, and getting a massage definitely helps you recover faster after a long day on the slopes. Then there's The Pad in Silverthorne, about 25 minutes away. It has a hot tub and a mix of room types, including shared hostel-style rooms and suites in repurposed shipping containers.
Arapahoe Basin is about a 98-mile drive from the Denver International Airport, America's largest airport with some of the best food options. On weekends and holiday Mondays during the height of the season, you can ride up to Arapahoe Basin on the Snowstang bus from Denver's Union Station or Federal Center. If you're looking to check out more of Colorado's mountains, you can take a bus from Arapahoe Basin to Breckenridge, which has plenty to do for skiers and non-skiers alike.