The Stunning And Sustainable Resort In Colorado With One Of North America's Longest Ski Seasons

Colorado has some of the best skiing in the U.S., and those looking to get as many snow days as they can in a year should visit Arapahoe Basin (sometimes called A-Basin or The Legend). Their 2023-2024 season lasted a whopping 222 days, opening in October and closing in June. In 1995, it even stayed open into August. Granted, there's really no guarantee when it comes to Mother Nature, but Arapahoe Basin has the well deserved reputation of having one of the earliest openings and latest closings of all the ski resorts in the Lower 48.

One of the reasons that this ski area (which lays along Loveland Pass near the North Fork Snake River in the White River National Forest) is able to stay open so long is because of its elevation. The base height of the mountain is 10,780 feet while the top reaches 13,050 feet. It is one of the highest ski resorts in the country, so remember to take it easy when you first get here to give yourself time to acclimate to the altitude.

It gets about 350 inches of snow in a season, and the resort is also able to make its own, giving it an advantage to start the season early. With nearly 150 trails and nine lifts, there's something for every level of skier, though most of the runs are advanced or expert. One of its most iconic areas is accessible by the Pallavicini lift. It gets you to some of the steepest terrain on the mountain while passing some incredible views along the way.