One European Country Has The Best, Most Deliciously Addictive Fries, And It Isn't France
While France may claim to be the birthplace of gourmet cuisine, there's one thing Belgium has perfected that has food lovers around the world clamoring for more: fries. Yes, Belgian fries, known locally as "frites," are in a league of their own. Crispy on the outside, pillowy on the inside, and often served in generous paper cones with a variety of mouth-watering sauces, these fries are more than just a snack — they are a cultural experience. Belgians don't simply eat fries; they celebrate them. In fact, they take such pride in their fry-making expertise that frites are an essential part of Belgium's national identity, with an entire history dedicated to perfecting the technique.
The origins of fries are hotly debated, with some claiming Belgium as their true birthplace. In fact, in the 17th century, residents of the Meuse Valley region were already slicing and frying potatoes, laying the foundation for what would become a national culinary treasure. The significance of fries in Belgian culture is profound, and there are even museums dedicated to the snack, such as the Frietmuseum in Bruges. Whether you're walking the cobblestone streets of Brussels or exploring the picturesque town of Ghent, it's nearly impossible to resist the intoxicating aroma wafting from the local friteries. In a country known for being an ideal destination for food lovers, it's no surprise that Belgium is considered one of Europe's best kept secrets.
The origins of fries
You may wonder why fries are called "French fries" if they were actually invented in Belgium. The answer, it seems, lies in a historical mix-up during World War I. At the time, the official language of the Belgian army was French. Some accounts suggest that Belgian soldiers, offering fries to American soldiers, spoke French, leading the Americans to mistakenly believe that the fries were of French origin. Another theory points to the confusion of American and British soldiers stationed in Belgium, who, thinking they were in France, dubbed the fries "French fries." Despite these theories, the true origin of the name remains unclear, and the debate over whether they are French or Belgian continues to this day.
Regardless of their name, both countries have developed their own distinct styles of preparing fries. Belgium, however, is particularly proud of its twice-fried technique, which gives its fries a crispy, golden exterior while maintaining a soft, pillowy interior. This method has become iconic, ensuring that Belgian fries stand apart as the epitome of fry perfection. Whether enjoyed as a snack or served alongside a meal, Belgian fries are undeniably a beloved treat — one that has earned them a place in culinary history, regardless of what they're called.
Where to get frites in Belgium
During a trip to Belgium, where should you get this iconic potato treat? The quick answer: anywhere. In Belgium, fries are an omnipresent delight, ready to tempt you at every turn. Whether you're strolling through the vibrant streets of Brussels, Bruges, or Antwerp, you'll inevitably find yourself drawn to the intoxicating aroma of fries sizzling in oil, served up by street vendors or tucked away in cozy eateries. But if you're looking to truly experience the magic of frites, locals insist that a visit to one of the country's iconic street vendors is an absolute must.
Among the most beloved spots is Frit Flagey, a bustling favorite in Brussels known for its perfectly crispy, golden fries. Another crowd favorite is Maison Antoine, a legendary friterie in the heart of the city, often said to serve some of the best fries in the country. For an authentic Belgian fry experience, don't miss Frites Atelier, where gourmet fries are elevated to an art form. And of course, Fritland is a must-visit for anyone looking to enjoy a traditional serving of frites, paired with an array of tantalizing sauces. Wherever you go, you're in for a treat — Belgium's fries are truly a national treasure.
Whether you indulge in a casual serving of frites from a street vendor or savor a gourmet variation at one of the country's famed restaurants, fries in Belgium are nothing short of exceptional. It's no wonder Belgium is one of Rick Steves' favorite places in Europe, celebrated for its charm, culture, and unforgettable culinary offerings. So, the next time you find yourself in this picturesque European gem, make sure to indulge in the country's beloved frites — it's a culinary experience you won't soon forget.