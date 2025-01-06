One European Country Has The Best, Most Deliciously Addictive Fries, And It Isn't France

While France may claim to be the birthplace of gourmet cuisine, there's one thing Belgium has perfected that has food lovers around the world clamoring for more: fries. Yes, Belgian fries, known locally as "frites," are in a league of their own. Crispy on the outside, pillowy on the inside, and often served in generous paper cones with a variety of mouth-watering sauces, these fries are more than just a snack — they are a cultural experience. Belgians don't simply eat fries; they celebrate them. In fact, they take such pride in their fry-making expertise that frites are an essential part of Belgium's national identity, with an entire history dedicated to perfecting the technique.

The origins of fries are hotly debated, with some claiming Belgium as their true birthplace. In fact, in the 17th century, residents of the Meuse Valley region were already slicing and frying potatoes, laying the foundation for what would become a national culinary treasure. The significance of fries in Belgian culture is profound, and there are even museums dedicated to the snack, such as the Frietmuseum in Bruges. Whether you're walking the cobblestone streets of Brussels or exploring the picturesque town of Ghent, it's nearly impossible to resist the intoxicating aroma wafting from the local friteries. In a country known for being an ideal destination for food lovers, it's no surprise that Belgium is considered one of Europe's best kept secrets.