Walk Behind Italy's Spectacular Waterfall Cave For The Most Enchanting Views Near Lake Garda

Tucked almost 2 miles from the northern shore of Lake Garda (one of Italy's best destinations for wind and water sports lovers) is a unique geological wonder: the Parco Grotta Cascata del Varone. Created over 20,000 years of erosion, the limestone gorges conceal massive waterfalls that cascade 320 feet.

The Cascata del Varone opened as a tourist attraction in 1874, and the fascinating natural phenomenon drew famous figures like the Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph, artist Gustav Klimt, and writer Franz Kafka. Today, visitors can see the waterfalls from two caves to admire the thunderous cascades from varying perspectives. You can also stroll through the park's Botanic Gardens, which brims with flowers, plants, and trees and offers spectacular views of the towns surrounding Lake Garda.

The Cascata del Varone is located in the town of Tenno above the popular lakefront resort village of Riva del Garda and can be reached by foot, car, or bus. The waterfalls are about a 127-mile drive from Venice and 114 miles from Milan, which Rick Steves claims is the most underrated city in Italy. The waterfalls are open daily (except for December 25) with varying hours depending on the month. It is recommended to wear sturdy shoes and a raincoat, as the spray can drench visitors.