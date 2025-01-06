Walk Behind Italy's Spectacular Waterfall Cave For The Most Enchanting Views Near Lake Garda
Tucked almost 2 miles from the northern shore of Lake Garda (one of Italy's best destinations for wind and water sports lovers) is a unique geological wonder: the Parco Grotta Cascata del Varone. Created over 20,000 years of erosion, the limestone gorges conceal massive waterfalls that cascade 320 feet.
The Cascata del Varone opened as a tourist attraction in 1874, and the fascinating natural phenomenon drew famous figures like the Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph, artist Gustav Klimt, and writer Franz Kafka. Today, visitors can see the waterfalls from two caves to admire the thunderous cascades from varying perspectives. You can also stroll through the park's Botanic Gardens, which brims with flowers, plants, and trees and offers spectacular views of the towns surrounding Lake Garda.
The Cascata del Varone is located in the town of Tenno above the popular lakefront resort village of Riva del Garda and can be reached by foot, car, or bus. The waterfalls are about a 127-mile drive from Venice and 114 miles from Milan, which Rick Steves claims is the most underrated city in Italy. The waterfalls are open daily (except for December 25) with varying hours depending on the month. It is recommended to wear sturdy shoes and a raincoat, as the spray can drench visitors.
Visiting the Cascata del Varone
The magnificent Cascata del Varone has two main viewpoints: the Lower and Upper caves. First, head into the Lower Cave, illuminated by colorful spotlights, creating an enchanting grotto atmosphere where you can see the waterfall loudly rushing down past the rock walls. This water eventually flows into Lake Garda. Be aware that this is where you are most likely to get wet from the spray, so dress appropriately.
To reach the Upper Cave, you can meander through the outdoor 115-step staircase through the lush and landscaped Botanic Garden, which affords spectacular views of the Lake Garda region. The Upper Cave is accessed by a long tunnel where you can reach platforms to see the powerful waterfall flowing down into the Lower Cave and observe unique rock formations.
While Tripadvisor reviewers praised the mysterious beauty of the falls and the gardens, they also noted how crowded the falls can get and that parking is difficult. For fewer crowds, avoid visiting the waterfalls on weekends and during the busy month of August, or head there early in the morning or before closing. After you've visited the waterfalls, drive 30 minutes to the underrated resort town of Malcesine, which boasts medieval architecture and a stunning lakefront setting.