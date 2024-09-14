The Most Underrated City In All Of Italy, According To Rick Steves

When your siblings are supermodels, it's hard to stand out. In fact, that may be the reason the Italian city of Milan hosts so many high-fashion catwalks — to compensate for the true historical beauties in its neighborhood, including Verona, Bologna, the romantic Italian village of Bellagio, and Cinque Terre. Milan, as Italy's center of industry and finance, can't equal charm and graces of those other gems. Nor does it boast many natural wonders outside the Alpine views visible on clear days, but instead presents a dense urban landscape teeming with traffic and business. As a result, Milan tends to rank low — if at all — on Italy bucket lists.

Advertisement

Not so for travel icon Rick Steves, who gives Milan more props than most. He calls it "Italy's most underrated city." Sure, the city of 1.3 million is no Venice, Florence, or Rome, he admits, but it still has a lot to offer. For Steves, that starts at Milan Cathedral. Built over 600 years ago and still not quite finished, the Gothic edifice overwhelms with its size and decoration — including 3,400 statues and 52 massive pillars — and still drops knees in proposal in the Piazza del Duomo out front. On the roof, Steves finds new appreciation in each flower, gargoyle, and saint's face carved in marble. "I realize the public was never intended to see this art. An expensive labor of love, it was meant for God's eyes only."

Advertisement