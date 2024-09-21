The Resort Town On Italy's Largest Lake That Is An Underrated Alternative To Como

On your next Italian sojourn, skip the tourist towns of Lake Como and visit Lake Garda, Italy's biggest lake that's home to the quaint medieval village of Malcesine. Perched right on the lake's shores, Malcesine was selected as one of the most beautiful villages in Italy. Malcesine is beautiful to visit year round, but it is especially pleasant during the fall when the lake's Alpine waters are warm enough for swimming, and the town feels much quieter than in the high summer months. Located roughly between Milan and Venice, Malcesine warrants a stop on a northern Italy road trip.

Both its natural and man-made landmarks are notable. Monte Baldo, which measures over 7,000 feet tall, rises above the village and is accessed by cable car or a hike. The 13th-century fortification of Castello Scaligero dominates the colorful town and was named a national monument. Here, you can enjoy all the charms of 'la dolce vita,' such as savoring gelato while strolling down cobblestone streets and swimming and boating in the lake's calm waters. In fact, Lake Garda's jaw-dropping natural beauty and the historic town of Malcesine make this region one of the best honeymoon spots in all of Italy.