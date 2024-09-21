The Resort Town On Italy's Largest Lake That Is An Underrated Alternative To Como
On your next Italian sojourn, skip the tourist towns of Lake Como and visit Lake Garda, Italy's biggest lake that's home to the quaint medieval village of Malcesine. Perched right on the lake's shores, Malcesine was selected as one of the most beautiful villages in Italy. Malcesine is beautiful to visit year round, but it is especially pleasant during the fall when the lake's Alpine waters are warm enough for swimming, and the town feels much quieter than in the high summer months. Located roughly between Milan and Venice, Malcesine warrants a stop on a northern Italy road trip.
Both its natural and man-made landmarks are notable. Monte Baldo, which measures over 7,000 feet tall, rises above the village and is accessed by cable car or a hike. The 13th-century fortification of Castello Scaligero dominates the colorful town and was named a national monument. Here, you can enjoy all the charms of 'la dolce vita,' such as savoring gelato while strolling down cobblestone streets and swimming and boating in the lake's calm waters. In fact, Lake Garda's jaw-dropping natural beauty and the historic town of Malcesine make this region one of the best honeymoon spots in all of Italy.
What to see and do in Malcesine
Head up to the mountains or boat around the lake for a private Italian adventure. No trip to Malcesine would be complete without a visit to Monte Baldo, the magnificent peak that rises behind the village, to enjoy aerial panoramas of Lake Garda. While intrepid travelers can complete the challenging 7-mile climb to the summit, a cable car can whisk visitors up to the top. Buy tickets in advance to avoid lines, and head out right when the cable car opens at 8:15 a.m. From the summit, you can even mountain bike or paraglide back to Malcesine.
Another must-do is sailing around Lake Garda. You can rent your own speedboat to explore the lake's hidden coves and smaller villages or jump off and swim in the lake's cool waters. A one-hour rental of a speedboat costs about $89 with Malcesine Boat.
Where to stay in Malcesine
Malcesine offers a wealth of beautiful and private lakefront accommodations at a much lower price point than Lake Como. A highly rated place to stay on Tripadvisor is Castello Lakefront Hotel & Living Suite, which is located right outside of town. The resort features a private small beach on the lake with loungers and towels provided, as well as service from the hotel's restaurant. The rooms start at $182 per night. And if you don't want to head into town for dinner, Castello Lakefront Hotel is also home to Ristorante Al Bacio, one of the most romantic restaurants in Malcesine. One reviewer wrote on Tripadvisor, "This is a good place to retreat to for a quiet meal on a Saturday evening, with excellent food and wonderful views."
You can also rent an apartment or villa near Malcesine. VRBO offers rental properties near Malcesine starting at just $50 a night. Many boast fabulous lakefront views, and larger properties even have swimming pools and large garden terraces.