Experience San Francisco's Most Violent Earthquakes Safely At A Unique California House

When you live in California, earthquakes are part of reality. These temblors occur daily, but luckily, a majority are too small to be noticed. However, the Golden State has suffered through destructive and deadly seismic events in the past, most notably the 7.9 magnitude 1906 San Francisco earthquake and the 6.9 magnitude 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, both of which transpired in the Bay Area. That said, you can safely experience these natural disasters at the Shake House, an earthquake simulator at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco.

Located in Golden Gate Park, CAS is considered to be one of America's absolute best science museums. With a rainforest and natural history museum, among other things, the institution is massive. Nevertheless, the Shake House, introduced in 2012, is undoubtedly one of the most unique attractions at CAS. Visitors enter a homey structure complete with bookshelves and a window that displays a digital image of San Francisco's famed Victorians, the Painted Ladies.

The Shake House begins with the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, furiously trembling visitors amid a cacophony of city sounds. Then comes even more swaying and swinging thanks to the great San Francisco earthquake. All the while, a narrated audio provides historical context about these two harrowing events. Keep in mind that the Shake House features metal bars that visitors can hold onto so they can remain steady. Ready to tackle the Shake House at CAS? You'll find it in the West Hall within the California: State of Nature exhibit.