Experience San Francisco's Most Violent Earthquakes Safely At A Unique California House
When you live in California, earthquakes are part of reality. These temblors occur daily, but luckily, a majority are too small to be noticed. However, the Golden State has suffered through destructive and deadly seismic events in the past, most notably the 7.9 magnitude 1906 San Francisco earthquake and the 6.9 magnitude 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, both of which transpired in the Bay Area. That said, you can safely experience these natural disasters at the Shake House, an earthquake simulator at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco.
Located in Golden Gate Park, CAS is considered to be one of America's absolute best science museums. With a rainforest and natural history museum, among other things, the institution is massive. Nevertheless, the Shake House, introduced in 2012, is undoubtedly one of the most unique attractions at CAS. Visitors enter a homey structure complete with bookshelves and a window that displays a digital image of San Francisco's famed Victorians, the Painted Ladies.
The Shake House begins with the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, furiously trembling visitors amid a cacophony of city sounds. Then comes even more swaying and swinging thanks to the great San Francisco earthquake. All the while, a narrated audio provides historical context about these two harrowing events. Keep in mind that the Shake House features metal bars that visitors can hold onto so they can remain steady. Ready to tackle the Shake House at CAS? You'll find it in the West Hall within the California: State of Nature exhibit.
What to know before you visit the Shake House
The Shake House jolts and judders guests with the use of platforms. Ultimately, it demonstrates how catastrophic earthquakes can be while also encouraging visitors to take initiative to adequately prepare for earthquakes. In fact, the California Academy of Sciences suffered structural damage due to the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake. Because of this, the site, which has been at Golden Gate Park since 1916, had to be demolished in 2004. CAS was later rebuilt in 2008.
The Shake House experience only lasts about three minutes and is ideal for kids as young as 4 years old. However, take into account that it's not suited for individuals who may be sensitive to loud noises and lighting effects. Moreover, a reviewer on Google warned, "Not advised for people who have phobia with small rooms or darkness, or both." In any case, make sure to enjoy the rest of California: State of Nature.
The exhibit, which is permanent, has a variety of other noteworthy features that are presented in four components titled forests and fire, sea to shore, dynamic desert, and connected cities. For reference, the Shake House is part of connected cities. Another must-do is viewing Monarch, a taxidermied grizzly bear that is part of forests and fire. The mammal died in 1911, but prior to this, had been a Golden Gate Park attraction since the 1890s. Since California grizzly bears have been extinct for over a century, Monarch offers visitors an extraordinary opportunity to come face to face with an animal from the past .
Discover more of the California Academy of Sciences
The Shake House and Monarch are just a few attractions that should be at the top of your itinerary at the California Academy of Sciences. Another highlight is the Osher Rainforest, located near the Shake House. This dome-shaped, four-story glass structure is overflowing with greenery and wildlife, including colorful butterflies, that will take your breath away.
Venture into the Steinhart Aquarium to say hello to Claude, an albino alligator and CAS icon. Other animals you'll find are African penguins and an Australian lungfish named Methuselah, who has been at the Steinhart Aquarium since 1938. Likewise, CAS is home to the Morrison Planetarium, where daily shows like "Spark: The Universe in Us" provide the chance to encounter galaxies far far away.
CAS is open daily and tickets can be purchased online. If you have an EBT card, Medi-Cal, or WIC, you are eligible for reduced admission. CAS is for all ages, especially little ones. However, NightLife, offered on Thursday nights for individuals who are 21 and older, allows visitors to drink, dance, and roam CAS after hours. For even more things to do in San Francisco, check out the hidden Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park that's only a five minute walk from CAS. Or, stop by Panorama Park, one of the city's newest parks that offers breathtaking bay views.