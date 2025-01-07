A Village In The Heart Of New York's Finger Lakes Region Has Endless Beautiful Views And Famous Wine
The Finger Lakes region in upstate New York has some magical areas, whether you plan on doing some hiking, a bit of wine tasting, or a seasonal road trip. One gorgeous village, Watkins Glen, has views that look like they came right out of a fairytale. It's one of the best lake towns in America and the most charming destinations for fall foliage viewing. Around 90 miles southwest of Syracuse, this hidden gem is an absolute must for your vacation bucket list.
The village hosts the Finger Lakes Wine Festival at Watkins Glen International race track, which also features NASCAR and IMSA events. At the beautiful Seneca Lake Pier, you can take out boats and do some shopping and dining. It also has the Seneca Lake Wine Trail, with almost 30 vineyards and around 600 varieties to try. The climate is perfect for winemaking, and it's worth staying a while to sample them all.
The outdoors is king in Watkins Glen, whether you want to hike in the summer or do some snowshoeing in the winter. At Watkins Glen State Park, you'll find gorgeous trails to mind-blowing waterfalls. In addition to the incredible treks, you'll find a campground that offers almost 300 lodges, cabins, and tent sites, as well as playgrounds, grills, and an Olympic-sized swimming pool.
Hiking and wine tasting in Watkins Glen
If you visit Watkins Glen, you can't skip the 2.2-mile out-and-back Glen Creek Gorge Trail. Along with viewing 19 waterfalls, you'll see cliffs and troughs carved out by water that look like a movie set, with stone stairs and arching bridges. Make sure to wear the right shoes. One reviewer on Alltrails says, "You'll want to exercise caution because of a lot of dampness and standing water on the rock trails from overhead springs and on the stairs due to buildup of mud and leaves."
Another one to check out is the Watkins Glen Indian Trail, a 2.5-mile out-and-back beauty with a few inclines and slopes. Ticks are common in the New York countryside, so keep these tips in mind as you hike. While the park is closed in the winter, you can also visit the nearby Catharine Valley Trail, which allows snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
After your outdoor adventures, visiting the 28 wineries on the Seneca Lake Wine Trail is another must. One stop, Glenora Wine Cellars, has been around since 1977 and offers daily wine tastings and a behind-the-scenes cellar tour. It also has a 30-room inn and restaurant if you want to extend your stay. They even have wine fruit slushies and a macaron and wine tasting. Lakewood Vineyards is another establishment that has been operating for three generations, featuring wine tastings, cellar tours, and a guided vineyard hike.