A Village In The Heart Of New York's Finger Lakes Region Has Endless Beautiful Views And Famous Wine

The Finger Lakes region in upstate New York has some magical areas, whether you plan on doing some hiking, a bit of wine tasting, or a seasonal road trip. One gorgeous village, Watkins Glen, has views that look like they came right out of a fairytale. It's one of the best lake towns in America and the most charming destinations for fall foliage viewing. Around 90 miles southwest of Syracuse, this hidden gem is an absolute must for your vacation bucket list.

The village hosts the Finger Lakes Wine Festival at Watkins Glen International race track, which also features NASCAR and IMSA events. At the beautiful Seneca Lake Pier, you can take out boats and do some shopping and dining. It also has the Seneca Lake Wine Trail, with almost 30 vineyards and around 600 varieties to try. The climate is perfect for winemaking, and it's worth staying a while to sample them all.

The outdoors is king in Watkins Glen, whether you want to hike in the summer or do some snowshoeing in the winter. At Watkins Glen State Park, you'll find gorgeous trails to mind-blowing waterfalls. In addition to the incredible treks, you'll find a campground that offers almost 300 lodges, cabins, and tent sites, as well as playgrounds, grills, and an Olympic-sized swimming pool.