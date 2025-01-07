Denmark's LEGO-Themed Restaurant Is A Kid's Dream Come True Where You Use Bricks To Build Your Meal

In case you're wondering what the special yellow brick is for on the kids' menu, it gets you a special gift set of LEGO bricks to take home. As for food, the menu has some great items like oven-baked salmon, organic pork, fries, falafel, and pasta, and the ingredients can often be adjusted to accommodate dietary restrictions. While you're waiting for your table, there are LEGO bricks to play with and LEGO-themed books to peruse. Though the ordering and serving process is run by machines, humans are available to tend to any issues or dietary concerns. It's also worth noting that the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration (Fødevarestyrelsen) awarded LEGO House the bronze Organic Cuisine Label, meaning there is between 30% and 60% organic food on the menu. You do need a reservation, which you can make online here.

Mini Chef is just a part of LEGO House, and while you can also access the public square, the store, the snack shop (Brickaccino), and the playground without a ticket, you're probably going to want to get one to go inside. If you visit the main LEGO House, you'll find a LEGO fan's dreamscape. You'll see the huge and detailed Tree of Creativity, made with over 6 million bricks, and a gallery full of builds like giant dinosaurs and waterfalls. In the Experience Zones, you can build a sea creature and put it in the virtual LEGO aquarium, build a LEGO car and race it on a large track, create a mini figure and see it on screen or the cover of a magazine, and so much more. If you (or your little one) are a fan of this kind of creative universe, this is an experience you absolutely cannot afford to miss. For more LEGO fun outside of Denmark, make your way to LEGOLAND Windsor Resort in England, one of the highest-rated theme parks in Europe.