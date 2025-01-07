Denmark's LEGO-Themed Restaurant Is A Kid's Dream Come True Where You Use Bricks To Build Your Meal
Denmark is one of the safest and most welcoming countries in Europe. You can visit the beautiful city of Copenhagen and see spectacular views from the iconic Round Tower, and you can immerse yourself in modern art in Aarhus. But if you're traveling with kids in tow, you absolutely cannot leave this country before you visit LEGO House. Denmark's Billund is where LEGO bricks were invented, and LEGO House is the place to go if you're a fan of these ubiquitous toys. Inside, you'll find a restaurant (which doesn't even require you to have a ticket to LEGO House proper) called Mini Chef where you can use LEGO bricks to order your food.
When you get inside, you'll get a bag of LEGOs and a menu. On the menu, you'll see items listed in four groupings ("for the crazy ones," "the fun stuff," "the serious stuff," and "the crispiness"), with each item corresponding to one of the bricks in different colors and shapes. You also get a tray that sort of looks like an old-timey floppy disc. Adults can choose four items and kids choose three, plus a special yellow brick. Arrange your chosen bricks on your disc and insert it into a "computer." On the screen, you'll see LEGO mini figure chefs "cooking" your items and getting them ready for you. When they're done, you'll hear an alarm before your food, packaged in boxes, comes down a funky conveyor belt. Then, you pick up your food from two LEGO robots named Robert and Roberta!
All about Mini Chef at LEGO House in Denmark
In case you're wondering what the special yellow brick is for on the kids' menu, it gets you a special gift set of LEGO bricks to take home. As for food, the menu has some great items like oven-baked salmon, organic pork, fries, falafel, and pasta, and the ingredients can often be adjusted to accommodate dietary restrictions. While you're waiting for your table, there are LEGO bricks to play with and LEGO-themed books to peruse. Though the ordering and serving process is run by machines, humans are available to tend to any issues or dietary concerns. It's also worth noting that the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration (Fødevarestyrelsen) awarded LEGO House the bronze Organic Cuisine Label, meaning there is between 30% and 60% organic food on the menu. You do need a reservation, which you can make online here.
Mini Chef is just a part of LEGO House, and while you can also access the public square, the store, the snack shop (Brickaccino), and the playground without a ticket, you're probably going to want to get one to go inside. If you visit the main LEGO House, you'll find a LEGO fan's dreamscape. You'll see the huge and detailed Tree of Creativity, made with over 6 million bricks, and a gallery full of builds like giant dinosaurs and waterfalls. In the Experience Zones, you can build a sea creature and put it in the virtual LEGO aquarium, build a LEGO car and race it on a large track, create a mini figure and see it on screen or the cover of a magazine, and so much more. If you (or your little one) are a fan of this kind of creative universe, this is an experience you absolutely cannot afford to miss. For more LEGO fun outside of Denmark, make your way to LEGOLAND Windsor Resort in England, one of the highest-rated theme parks in Europe.