One Of Denmark's Most Iconic Buildings Is An Architectural Wonder With Panoramic Views Of Copenhagen
Denmark, considered one of the safest and most welcoming destinations for travelers, offers an abundance of history, culture, and charm. In the heart of Copenhagen, where cobblestone streets weave through centuries of history and charm, stands the Rundetaarn — or Round Tower — a 17th-century icon of innovation and design. Located just a few blocks north of Strøget, the city's famed shopping street, this cylindrical marvel has become one of Denmark's most cherished landmarks. With its gently spiraling walkway leading to breathtaking views of the city's skyline, the Round Tower is a must-visit for travelers, history buffs, and architecture enthusiasts alike.
The Round Tower was commissioned by King Christian IV, as part of his vision to make Copenhagen a center for science and learning. Construction began in 1637, and after five years of meticulous work, the tower was completed in 1642. It was built as part of a larger university complex to house the University of Copenhagen's astronomical observatory. This observatory, perched at the top of the tower, allowed scholars to study the stars, fulfilling Christian IV's dream of advancing Denmark's scientific prowess.
But the Round Tower wasn't just a scientific hub. It also served as the library of Trinitatis Church, offering a tranquil space filled with religious and academic texts. Its dual purpose made it a cornerstone of knowledge and culture in 17th-century Copenhagen.
The Round Tower of Denmark
The Round Tower's design is as innovative as its purpose. King Christian IV envisioned something truly unique, and his bold vision led to the creation of the spiral ramp, an architectural marvel that coils 7 ½ times around the tower's hollow core. Unlike traditional staircases, this ramp was designed to accommodate horse-drawn carts carrying heavy astronomical equipment to the observatory. Remarkably, the observatory remains active today, making the Round Tower one of the oldest functioning observatories in Europe — a testament to its enduring legacy and historical significance.
Walking up the spiral ramp today is an experience in itself. Starting from the cobblestones of Købmagergade, the wide, gently sloping path offers a seamless ascent, making it one of Denmark's most remarkable architectural features. At the top, visitors are rewarded with a stunning 360-degree view of Copenhagen, where historic red rooftops meet the modern skyline, and, on clear days, the Swedish coastline is visible across the Øresund Strait. The Library Hall, which once housed the university's collection of texts, now serves as a dynamic cultural space. Hosting rotating art exhibits, concerts, and lectures, it continues to bridge Copenhagen's historical legacy with its vibrant contemporary culture.
The Round Tower's significance extends beyond its scientific roots. It holds a special place in Danish culture, immortalized by Hans Christian Andersen in his fairy tale "The Tinderbox." Andersen playfully compared the eyes of a giant dog to the size of the Round Tower, capturing its iconic status even in fantasy. When Andersen first arrived in Copenhagen, the tower was one of the first landmarks he visited. He borrowed books from its library and found inspiration for his writings, including early poems like "The Ghastly Hour" and "The Rhyme-Devil," both of which reference the tower in dreamlike and haunting contexts.
What to know before you go
The Round Tower's central location makes it a convenient escape from the bustling city streets. For the best experience, plan your visit during the early morning or late afternoon to avoid crowds and enjoy the golden light that enhances the cityscape. Tickets are modestly priced, and the tower is accessible to travelers on any budget. Be sure to wear comfortable shoes — the spiral ramp, though gentle, requires a steady pace. Getting here is a breeze, too, as Copenhagen Airport, one of the world's least stressful airports, makes arriving in the city a seamless and welcoming experience.
The only way to the top of the Round Tower is through its famous spiral ramp. At the end of the ramp, visitors must navigate two sets of stairs: a wide wooden staircase and a smaller stone spiral staircase that leads to the viewing platform. There is no elevator in the tower, which unfortunately makes the upper levels inaccessible to visitors in wheelchairs. While exhibitions and events in the Library Hall are accessible, the incline of the ramp can be challenging for non-electric wheelchairs. However, service animals are welcome.
Whether you're following in the footsteps of Denmark's scientific trailblazers, marveling at the panoramic views from the summit, or discovering literary inspiration within its historic walls, the Round Tower delivers a timeless and multifaceted experience. It stands as a proud testament to King Christian IV's visionary ambition, embodying Copenhagen's enduring commitment to knowledge, innovation, and beauty. As one of the city's most iconic landmarks, the Round Tower seamlessly weaves together history, culture, and architecture, offering a glimpse into Denmark's rich past and dynamic present. Adding to its appeal, Copenhagen is even generously rewarding eco-friendly tourists.