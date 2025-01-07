An Outdoor Playground In New Hampshire Is A Living Museum Of Rare Flora And Wetland Wildlife

While you can't (and probably wouldn't want to) walk straight through the bog, you can explore it from the comfort of a narrow boardwalk path running through the bog, with viewing platforms along the way. It only takes about 40 minutes to stroll around Ponemah Bog Wildlife Sanctuary, but this is one of the best birdwatching destinations you could hope for and has plenty of plants to appreciate, so you might end up staying far longer to take it all in. Best of all, it's a very easy loop trail, making it the perfect place to explore for your first solo hike or to visit with friends and family who may not be up for a more rigorous trek. Just be aware that the boardwalk trail [pictured] is only two boards winding through the bog, so it's not very wide. You should also be prepared to walk up a couple of stairs if you want to visit the viewing platforms to see it all from above.

If you come at the right time, you might see flowering arrow arum, grass pink, pitcher plants, sundew, and swamp candles. While you're there, you may be able to spot vibrant blue jays, hear the songs of warblers, and if you're lucky, a hawk perched at the top of a tall white pine. Keep your eyes peeled for frogs and turtles floating in the water, too. This place is teeming with life, and the longer you quietly wait and watch, the more you'll see and hear.