One Of Toronto's Oldest Neighborhoods Brims With Art, Culture, And A Legendary Food Market
Ontario's capital city of Toronto is full of unique neighborhoods like Toronto's historic bohemian neighborhood of Kensington Market and High Park, home to one of the world's most diverse zoos. One of the city's can't-miss neighborhoods, though, is one of its oldest: the St. Lawrence neighborhood, a part of "Old Toronto," dating back to when the city was first established in 1834 along the shore of Lake Ontario. It's also called the St. Lawrence Market neighborhood. The neighborhood has some fantastic food, great parks, and delightful attractions.
It's easy to walk around the St. Lawrence neighborhood, and it's about a 10-minute walk from Union Station, making it easy to get around the city and to and from the airport. Wandering through the neighborhood, you'll see a number of murals. One of the most popular is on the back of the Gooderham Building; the "Flatiron Mural," a trompe-l'oeil that seemingly adds windows to the historic building. And there's even a hidden Banksy near the corner of Church Street and The Esplanade near Berczy Park. The park's also worth a visit, especially if you love dogs. It has a three-tiered, dog-themed fountain (spot the one cat), and there's live music here at lunchtime on Wednesdays in July and August. Another popular green space is St. James Park, which was revitalized and modernized in 2023 but still holds onto its historic Victorian character.
For more arts and culture, the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts has two theaters, and it hosts plays, concerts, and other performing arts events. Then there's the Museum of Illusions, which is a fun place for selfies. The museum has over 70 exhibits designed to skew your perceptions of reality and make you feel like you've defied gravity.
Visit St. Lawrence Market in the neighborhood of the same name
The St. Lawrence Market, which gave the neighborhood its name, has been an anchor of this area since 1803. There are over 120 vendors selling all kinds of food; it's a mix of prepared items that you can eat on the spot and fresh produce, so if you're staying in an AirBnB or VRBO, you can stock up on fresh, high-quality ingredients to make your own meals. One of its most well-known spots is the Carousel Bakery, which makes legendary peameal bacon sandwiches; they're Toronto's signature dish. For non-Canadians, peameal bacon is not the same as Canadian bacon; instead, it's slices from a pork loin that have been rolled in cornmeal (originally it was rolled in crushed yellow peas). "It wasn't brought here from somewhere else," Robert Biancolin, the co-owner of the bakery, explained to Flavour Network. "It is one of those dishes that encompasses being Canadian. It is part of our tradition."
Other standout market spots include Scheffler's Delicatessen and Cheese for all your meat and cheese needs, Ponesse Foods for fresh fruits and veggies, and Blackbird Baking Co., a beloved Toronto chain known for its sourdough. But you pretty much can't go wrong with any of the stalls here. On Saturdays, there's a farmer's market here, in addition to the regular stalls, and on Sundays, you'll find all kinds of antique and vintage vendors selling everything from jewelry to records to rugs. On the second floor of the St. Lawrence Market is the Market Gallery. It will give you insights into the history of the area with its rotating exhibits that feature artifacts from Toronto's past.
The St. Lawrence neighborhood has diverse cuisine and Toronto's first luxury hotel
There are other great places to eat in the St. Lawrence neighborhood besides the market, and they help highlight the cultural diversity of the city. Laylak serves Lebanese food in a stylish setting. Piano Piano is an Italian restaurant with a carousel- and circus-themed bar on the lower level. And Woods Restaurant serves all things Canadian, even growing some of its own produce on-site.
If you want to stay close to all the St. Lawrence Market action, The Omni King Edward Hotel is a great choice. It was the city's first luxury hotel; opened in 1903, it has remained a high-end destination and landmark through the years. It's seen its share of celebrity guests: The Beatles, Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, and of course, members of the British royal family have all stayed there. So if you're looking to travel like a royal in Canada, look no further than The Omni. It also has an elegant afternoon tea service on the weekends, plus a full-service spa, if you're looking to incorporate Toronto into a wellness getaway.