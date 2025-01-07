One Of Toronto's Oldest Neighborhoods Brims With Art, Culture, And A Legendary Food Market

Ontario's capital city of Toronto is full of unique neighborhoods like Toronto's historic bohemian neighborhood of Kensington Market and High Park, home to one of the world's most diverse zoos. One of the city's can't-miss neighborhoods, though, is one of its oldest: the St. Lawrence neighborhood, a part of "Old Toronto," dating back to when the city was first established in 1834 along the shore of Lake Ontario. It's also called the St. Lawrence Market neighborhood. The neighborhood has some fantastic food, great parks, and delightful attractions.

It's easy to walk around the St. Lawrence neighborhood, and it's about a 10-minute walk from Union Station, making it easy to get around the city and to and from the airport. Wandering through the neighborhood, you'll see a number of murals. One of the most popular is on the back of the Gooderham Building; the "Flatiron Mural," a trompe-l'oeil that seemingly adds windows to the historic building. And there's even a hidden Banksy near the corner of Church Street and The Esplanade near Berczy Park. The park's also worth a visit, especially if you love dogs. It has a three-tiered, dog-themed fountain (spot the one cat), and there's live music here at lunchtime on Wednesdays in July and August. Another popular green space is St. James Park, which was revitalized and modernized in 2023 but still holds onto its historic Victorian character.

For more arts and culture, the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts has two theaters, and it hosts plays, concerts, and other performing arts events. Then there's the Museum of Illusions, which is a fun place for selfies. The museum has over 70 exhibits designed to skew your perceptions of reality and make you feel like you've defied gravity.