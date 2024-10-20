One Of The World's Most Diverse Zoos Is A Must-Visit On A Trip To This Canadian Destination

A trip to the Toronto Zoo is essential for animal lovers eager to add more wildlife sightings to their checklist. The zoo spans 710 acres and is home to more than 5,800 animals across 495 species. The animals live in seven distinct areas throughout the zoo: Africa (Rainforest and Savanna), Indo-Malaya, Canadian Domain, Tundra Trek, Australasia, Eurasia Wilds, and the Americas. The largest resident is Samson, the male river hippo, who is 13 feet long, 5 feet tall, and a whopping 4,500 pounds. The smallest is a leaf-cutter worker ant, which is only about 0.3 inches in size.

Instead of observing your favorite creatures from afar, you can upgrade your visit by taking a Wild Encounters experience. These tours allow you to get up close to many of the zoo's most extraordinary animals, including camels, giraffes, gorillas, hippos, polar bears, and adorable meerkats. Some of the Wild Encounters are more immersive, allowing you to hand-feed capybaras and kangaroos.

The Toronto Zoo is deeply committed to giving the animals in their care an excellent quality of life. It uses an evidence-based animal welfare strategy as the basis for all of their initiatives, including providing the animals with species-suitable diets, opportunities to self-maintain their environment, high-quality healthcare, social enrichment, and mental stimulation. However, the zoo has an even greater mission that extends far beyond its facilities. The Toronto Wildlife Conservancy runs a variety of programs dedicated to saving as many species as possible from extinction and reconnecting the public with nature. The zoo has released thousands of critically endangered Canadian species back into the wild.

