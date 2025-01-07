Iowa's Serene Forest Escape Is A Picnic And Hike Paradise Of Enchanting Waterfalls And Overlooks

The U.S. is enormous, but we usually only see our own little corners of it. We may venture to tourist cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, but there are so many other parts of the country to be explored. The state of Iowa, for instance, has some incredible and fun things to do. Forget Hollywood, because you can find the world's oldest operating movie theater in Iowa. There's also the world's largest man-made grotto, a spiritual place for reflection. You can even stop by the famous, kitschy, post-apocalyptic burger joint, Zombie Burger + Drink Lab in this state.

However, if you're looking for a serene escape into nature, there is a lovely spot called Dunning's Spring Park in Decorah, Iowa, which is a beautiful area to hike and explore. You can even walk up to a 200-foot waterfall inside, and it's not far from the road.

It's the ideal destination to relax, enjoy the incredible view from the top, and maybe bring a picnic lunch with you to celebrate the peace and calm of the outdoors. After you've marveled at the rush of the water as it flows down this rocky slope, there is an ice cave (which is actually icy for most of the year) to explore right nearby in the same park. There is even a nearby trip to the past that book lovers should put on their bucket list.