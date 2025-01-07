Iowa's Serene Forest Escape Is A Picnic And Hike Paradise Of Enchanting Waterfalls And Overlooks
The U.S. is enormous, but we usually only see our own little corners of it. We may venture to tourist cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, but there are so many other parts of the country to be explored. The state of Iowa, for instance, has some incredible and fun things to do. Forget Hollywood, because you can find the world's oldest operating movie theater in Iowa. There's also the world's largest man-made grotto, a spiritual place for reflection. You can even stop by the famous, kitschy, post-apocalyptic burger joint, Zombie Burger + Drink Lab in this state.
However, if you're looking for a serene escape into nature, there is a lovely spot called Dunning's Spring Park in Decorah, Iowa, which is a beautiful area to hike and explore. You can even walk up to a 200-foot waterfall inside, and it's not far from the road.
It's the ideal destination to relax, enjoy the incredible view from the top, and maybe bring a picnic lunch with you to celebrate the peace and calm of the outdoors. After you've marveled at the rush of the water as it flows down this rocky slope, there is an ice cave (which is actually icy for most of the year) to explore right nearby in the same park. There is even a nearby trip to the past that book lovers should put on their bucket list.
What to see and do in Dunning's Spring Park
To reach the waterfall, you simply park in the gravel lot next to the park, which is just off of Ice Cave Road. If it happens to be full, you can also park along the street. The waterfall hike begins with a 200-yard stroll along the drive. You'll cross a lovely stone bridge and walk up some stairs to get to the water source. There are views of the entire town from the top, and lots of trails around the area as well. Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy it by the falls for the perfect afternoon. You may also want to bring a coat with you, because you're right by the Ice Cave.
From the same parking lot you stopped in for the waterfall, you'll have a half-mile walk east on Ice Cave Road. Up some stairs (that are marked with a sign) you'll find a fascinating cave that is cold all year. In fact, it's usually below 35 degrees Fahrenheit. Other than a bit of time in the later part of the summer, you'll find ice inside. This is because the cave's unique formation allowed the warmer air to rise toward the entrance, keeping the inside chilly. (It's a good idea to bring a light source as well.)
While you're in the area, stop by the Laura Ingalls Wilder Park and Museum, just 12 miles away from the waterfall hike. If you read the books or watched the TV show based on them, this may not be familiar, because it was actually left out of the books, but the Ingalls family lived there from 1876-1877 and helped to run the Master Hotel. It's the only childhood home of the author that's still in its original spot.