'Unique Shops And Eateries' Meet Southern Charm In Kentucky's Laidback, Underrated City

Cloistered within the rolling hills of western Kentucky, Greenville's sleepy streets are often overlooked. The small city has only approximately 4,400 residents, a safe, quiet, and crowd free destination just 2 hours northwest of the Nashville's neon rush. Take a slight detour after finishing up on the unbelievably scenic southern road trip that connects some of the world's top music destinations, or recover from the bustle of 'America's favorite main street district' in Greenville's mellow city center.

Visitors can explore the historic downtown, overseen by a 100-year-old courthouse and the only sculpture commemorating the War of 1812 in Kentucky, take to the trails wound around Brizendine Brothers Nature Park, or paddle over 52-acres of serene waters in Luzerne Lake City Park. However, there's no need to plan an action packed itinerary for your Greenville travels — focus on rubbing shoulders with the locals at the excellent eateries and boutique stores that litter the small city.

While there is an airport just outside of Greenville, it won't be too much use unless you're planning to swoop in on a private jet. Most travelers should instead opt to fly into the exceedingly well connected Nashville International Airport, just under 2 hours from Greenville. The city also sits within a 2-to-3-hour radius of Kentucky hubs like Louisville and Lexington, KY, as well as Evansville, Indiana, making it easy to add on to a wider road route through Kentucky and its scenic surrounding states.