'Unique Shops And Eateries' Meet Southern Charm In Kentucky's Laidback, Underrated City
Cloistered within the rolling hills of western Kentucky, Greenville's sleepy streets are often overlooked. The small city has only approximately 4,400 residents, a safe, quiet, and crowd free destination just 2 hours northwest of the Nashville's neon rush. Take a slight detour after finishing up on the unbelievably scenic southern road trip that connects some of the world's top music destinations, or recover from the bustle of 'America's favorite main street district' in Greenville's mellow city center.
Visitors can explore the historic downtown, overseen by a 100-year-old courthouse and the only sculpture commemorating the War of 1812 in Kentucky, take to the trails wound around Brizendine Brothers Nature Park, or paddle over 52-acres of serene waters in Luzerne Lake City Park. However, there's no need to plan an action packed itinerary for your Greenville travels — focus on rubbing shoulders with the locals at the excellent eateries and boutique stores that litter the small city.
While there is an airport just outside of Greenville, it won't be too much use unless you're planning to swoop in on a private jet. Most travelers should instead opt to fly into the exceedingly well connected Nashville International Airport, just under 2 hours from Greenville. The city also sits within a 2-to-3-hour radius of Kentucky hubs like Louisville and Lexington, KY, as well as Evansville, Indiana, making it easy to add on to a wider road route through Kentucky and its scenic surrounding states.
Eat and drink your way through Greenville, Kentucky
Music lovers and connoisseurs of cozy cafes should visit Sip & Spin Coffee & Records. Known for their signature caffeinated specials, like brews infused with white chocolate or butted rum, the inviting coffee spot doubles as a record shop. Settle in with a warm drink and some idle time to browse through their extensive collection of albums from Kentucky and beyond. Resweeten your taste buds after a bitter brew with a treat from J & H Bakery, a 20-year stalwart in the small city where donuts are pulled fresh from the oven each morning.
Kick the heat up a notch with a visit to El Rancho Grande, a Mexican restaurant pairing staple dishes like burritos bursting at the seams with tempting libations like mango margaritas and ice cold modelos. Alternatively, stick to American classics at Aunt M's Café. The no fuss burger joint clinched the title for the best patties in the county, an independent local favorite hidden within a cluster of chain fast food titans. Family-owned Hobby's Classic Food is another go-to for typical American dishes, serving buffet style lunches and hearty breakfasts to fuel a long day of exploring the city.
Enjoy boutique stores, an antique theatre, and seasonal festivals in Greenville, Kentucky
Concentrated around Greenville's Main Street, an array of local stores attracts shoppers in with unique wares. Buy a fresh outfit for your Kentucky vacation at Able Stitches & Co., appraise antiques at Attic Heirlooms, or pick up a fragrant souvenir at the VII Candle Company. Close out a day of browsing with a visit to The Muhlenberg Community Theatre. Located within the old Palace Theatre, where Greenville residents once gathered to watch vaudeville shows and silent movies before the advent of the "talkies", before being closed in the 1970s. Bought out and repurposed as a stage performance theatre, visitors can now catch show in the vintage surrounds of the historic theatre.
Much like its homonymous cousin, the South Carolina city that offers incredible fall festivities and foliage without big crowds, Greenville, Kentucky, hosts its fair share of seasonal festivals. From the annual Christmas parade, to fall fetes replete with live performances and street food stands selling seasonal treats. The live music vibes carry on into the city's summer concert series, which features a range of genres and artists. It's complimented by the gathering of highly skilled guitarists that takes place each September in Muhlenberg County, where players vie for the top title at the International Home of the Legends Thumbpicking Weekend, playing homage to Kentucky's rich musical heritage.