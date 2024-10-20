Witness 'The World's Number One Music Destination' On An Unbelievably Scenic Southern Road Trip
Road trips and music go hand in hand. Whether you're blaring jazz and blues en route to New Orleans or bopping along to Elvis on your way to Graceland in Memphis, there are some destinations so rich with music history that they seem to have a built-in soundtrack. If you're a classic music lover looking for a unique and storied route for your perfect U.S. road trip, follow the "Gold Record Road" through the heart of the Americana Music Triangle and experience "the world's number one music destination."
The route connects major music cities Nashville, Memphis, and New Orleans, and you'll find five driving trails within the Americana Music Triangle's Gold Record Road, each boasting different sights, scenery, and sounds from classic music genres. From the birthplace of jazz to the birthplace of the King of Rock 'n' Roll, you can experience both famous and underrated stops along the route as you explore the gorgeous deep south and the roots of Americana music.
All that jazz in New Orleans
Covering about 1,500 miles of highways and cities, the triangle has several options for travelers hoping to complete it. You can choose to travel particular portions of the route based on your musical interests or tackle the whole thing in a glorious round-trip to experience it all. You can find curated routes on the Americana Music Triangle website. Among the three cities that form the triangle, the most attractive vacation spot is undoubtedly New Orleans. It's the perfect place to begin and end your musical road trip.
Renowned for its vibrant street festivals, historic French architecture of the famed Garden District, and lively jazz clubs, the city vibrates with music and history. Head to Frenchman Street near the French Quarter, where you can get lost in a wonderland of authentic New Orleans music drifting from dozens of clubs, including The Maison, which hosts nightly dinner, jazz, and dancing. Other notable music stops include Preservation Hall and the Louis Armstrong Park. With delicious Creole food, vampire cafes, and ancient cemeteries abound, you'll want to spend at least a day in New Orleans before hitting the road (especially around October). To keep the music flowing, there are a number of hotels that house live music venues like The Royal Sonesta on Bourbon Street, or the historic Dew Drop Inn, which once hosted famous musicians like Ray Charles and Little Richard. Check out our full vacation guide to New Orleans if you're serious about a pit stop in NOLA.
A little bit country, a little bit rock 'n' roll
After New Orleans, you can take the scenic Highway 61, famously known as the Blues Highway, to Memphis. Running along the breathtaking Mississippi River, the iconic roadway is dotted with picturesque pit stops like Leroy Percy State Park, which boasts ancient oaks and enchanting springs. When you make it to Memphis, you'll find yourself in King country. Formerly the home of Elvis Presley, the city is brimming with attractions dedicated to the hip-swinging icon. Most popularly, you can tour his gorgeous Graceland estate, which houses interactive exhibits, gold records, bejeweled jumpsuits, and all things Elvis on 120 rolling acres dedicated to his rock 'n' roll legacy. Graceland is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., though ticket prices range considerably from $50 to several hundred dollars. They can be purchased in advance on the Graceland website. Memphis is an affordable alternative to Nashville if you're looking to stop along the triangle for a day or two before continuing down the road.
The last major city on the triangle trail is Music City itself: Nashville. Travel about 220 miles along Interstate 40, where you'll encounter scenic highlights like the stunning Natchez Trace State Park. When you make it to Nashville, you'll find a city buzzing with live music. Wander the downtown district to side-step into honky-tonk bars, or embrace the town's musical heritage with a visit to the Country Music Hall of Fame, open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with tickets available on the hall of fame's website. Wind your way back to New Orleans to complete the triangle trail.