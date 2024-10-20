Witness 'The World's Number One Music Destination' On An Unbelievably Scenic Southern Road Trip

Covering about 1,500 miles of highways and cities, the triangle has several options for travelers hoping to complete it. You can choose to travel particular portions of the route based on your musical interests or tackle the whole thing in a glorious round-trip to experience it all. You can find curated routes on the Americana Music Triangle website. Among the three cities that form the triangle, the most attractive vacation spot is undoubtedly New Orleans. It's the perfect place to begin and end your musical road trip.

Renowned for its vibrant street festivals, historic French architecture of the famed Garden District, and lively jazz clubs, the city vibrates with music and history. Head to Frenchman Street near the French Quarter, where you can get lost in a wonderland of authentic New Orleans music drifting from dozens of clubs, including The Maison, which hosts nightly dinner, jazz, and dancing. Other notable music stops include Preservation Hall and the Louis Armstrong Park. With delicious Creole food, vampire cafes, and ancient cemeteries abound, you'll want to spend at least a day in New Orleans before hitting the road (especially around October). To keep the music flowing, there are a number of hotels that house live music venues like The Royal Sonesta on Bourbon Street, or the historic Dew Drop Inn, which once hosted famous musicians like Ray Charles and Little Richard. Check out our full vacation guide to New Orleans if you're serious about a pit stop in NOLA.

