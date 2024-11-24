'America's Favorite Main Street District' Is In A Lively Picturesque Tennessee City Near Nashville
About half an hour from Nashville's iconic Parthenon, Tennessee travelers can discover "America's favorite Main Street district" in the picturesque city of Franklin. Since the town's founding in 1799, Franklin has gained attention as a thriving and rapidly developing Southern destination. Without the nearby national park that gives Smoky Mountain gateways like Townsend a boost, this city of around 88,000 draws in visitors thanks to its lively Main Street district.
See the best of this neighborhood in the spring during Franklin's Main Street Festival. In 2024, the town celebrated its 40th iteration of the event with two days of live performances, arts and crafts booths, carnival games, and food from local vendors. The festival highlights the impressive collection of artists, restaurants, shops, and other cultural offerings that make Franklin great. If you can't swing a spring vacation to Franklin, plan your own town tour with this guide to the best sightseeing, shopping, and dining destinations around Franklin's Main Street.
Expand your mind at Franklin's top historical sites
Franklin's Main Street district is a sightseeing paradise for history buffs. While attractions like the Civil War-era Carter House and Lotz House Museum lie just outside the district, it's worth starting your Franklin adventures on Main Street. First, visit Franklin Public Square to understand the different perspectives that inform the region's history. Here, an 1899 monument to Confederate soldiers stands alongside the 2021 Fuller Story Statue, which recognizes the history of the U.S. Colored Troops. Markers around the area share information about how the city's Civil War past impacted different communities.
Continue exploring Main Street history by walking around the block to the Pull-Tight Players theater, once the location of a church where formerly enslaved people met to learn and worship. Nearby, sightseers can also find National Historic Hiram Masonic Lodge No. 7. Constructed in the 1820s, the Gothic Revival building has operated as everything from a Battle of Franklin observation post to a meeting place for treaty signings. Next, stroll down the street to the Franklin Cotton Factory and Lillie Mills, an 1800s manufacturing hub for wool and cotton and a 1900s flour mill, respectively. Want to extend your historical journey after leaving Franklin? Take the short drive to Nashville and hop on the Blues Highway for one of America's most scenic road trips.
Explore the best places to eat and shop in Franklin
While Tennessee's award-winning Arrington Vineyards is just 20 minutes from Franklin, you don't have to leave Main Street for delightful drinks and dining options. Start with breakfast at Merridee's Breadbasket around the corner from the beautiful Franklin Theatre. The eatery offers a fresh selection of daily pastries and Southern breakfast staples like biscuits and gravy, plus a gluten-free menu. For lunch, swing by Franklin Mercantile and enjoy a classic deli sandwich or veggie panini in a chill, family-friendly environment. When happy hour rolls around, hit up Gray's on Main for a glass of wine, cold beer, seasonal cocktails, and mocktails. End your evening with an amazing dinner at Red Pony, where Chef Jason McConnell serves up a menu full of upscale Southern dishes like shrimp and grits with apple bacon, mushrooms, and scallions.
Before your Franklin adventures end, grab a souvenir from one of the Main Street district's charming shops. Find great gifts at The Heirloom Shop or Tin Cottage, which feature locally made accessories and home decor. If you're hunting for new clothes, check out stylish boutiques like Imago Dei and Franklin Road Apparel. Antique hunters will also love searching for treasure at stores like Avec Moi and Scarlett Scales Antiques.