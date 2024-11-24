'America's Favorite Main Street District' Is In A Lively Picturesque Tennessee City Near Nashville

About half an hour from Nashville's iconic Parthenon, Tennessee travelers can discover "America's favorite Main Street district" in the picturesque city of Franklin. Since the town's founding in 1799, Franklin has gained attention as a thriving and rapidly developing Southern destination. Without the nearby national park that gives Smoky Mountain gateways like Townsend a boost, this city of around 88,000 draws in visitors thanks to its lively Main Street district.

See the best of this neighborhood in the spring during Franklin's Main Street Festival. In 2024, the town celebrated its 40th iteration of the event with two days of live performances, arts and crafts booths, carnival games, and food from local vendors. The festival highlights the impressive collection of artists, restaurants, shops, and other cultural offerings that make Franklin great. If you can't swing a spring vacation to Franklin, plan your own town tour with this guide to the best sightseeing, shopping, and dining destinations around Franklin's Main Street.