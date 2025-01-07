Anthony Bourdain Helped Dream Up This Mouth-Watering Singapore-Style Food Hall In New York City

If you've ever been to a hawker center in Singapore, you'll know why Anthony Bourdain wanted to set one up in the middle of New York City. It's a foodie's dream. In each center, dozens of street food vendors are dedicated to turning out perfect versions of their star dishes day after day. Diners hold court in the middle, claiming a table, then taking their time to sample dish after dish, choosing their favorites from the competing stalls. It's an orchestrated food event that is not only delicious but reasonably priced, featuring Singapore's signature cultural blend of Chinese, Indian, Malay, and Indonesian flavors. Think crispy roast duck, chewy noodles, flaky rotis, coconut curries, and creamy peanut sauce.

Hawker centers are more like community dining rooms, with games of cards and chess played alongside meals. Vendors tend to be unique, producing one-of-a-kind specialty dishes often passed down from generations. Hawker culture is so integral to Singapore's food heritage that it was placed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity for the country. Inspired by Bourdain's vision, Urban Hawker has set up what it says is the only truly Singapore-style food market in New York City. The Singaporean chefs even flew in to set up shop in the Big Apple.