Iowa's 'Best Vacation Destination Throughout The Year' Is A Wildly Underrated Beach And Theme Park Getaway
When planning a vacation in the U.S., Iowa may not stand out as one of the top states to visit. However, if you're into water sports, small-town charm, and local amusement parks, Iowa has it all. Specifically, you can find everything within a stone's throw of the lake town of Okoboji. The name translates from the Dacotah Indians, roughly meaning "place of rest." However, with so much to do, you probably won't be resting for too long.
Nestled in the "soul of Iowa," Okoboji sits just below the border with Minnesota and about 100 miles east of Sioux Falls, South Dakota (one of the Midwest's artsiest cities). What makes Okoboji so notable is that it sits next to multiple lakes, including Spirit Lake, East and West Okoboji Lakes, Center Lake, and Lower Gar Lake. So, if you're a fan of the water and lakeside beaches, you have plenty to choose from.
But water is just one aspect of Okoboji that makes it a worthwhile addition to your travel bucket list. Amusement parks like Arnolds Park and the water park at Bridges Bay Resort make the city one of the top destinations in the Hawkeye State (along with the world's largest man-made grotto).
Why Okoboji, Iowa is the best vacation destination year round
Like most Midwest destinations, Okoboji experiences all four seasons. However, thanks to its abundance of family-friendly activities and natural beauty, you can have a blast no matter what time of year you visit.
Spring and summer are highly popular because you can take advantage of Okoboji's proximity to so many lakes. West Okoboji Lake, in particular, is well-known for being one of the clearest and cleanest lakes in the region. There are multiple beach options (like Omaha Beach, Dixon Beach, and Des Moines Beach), and you can rent boats or canoes to explore the water at your leisure.
During the winter, the lakes freeze over, but that doesn't mean the fun has to stop. Ice fishing is a popular pastime, as is hiking, cross-country skiing, and even ice skating. There's something so satisfying about skating on a frozen lake that you can't get from an indoor rink (although there are those, too). Overall, winter activities in Okoboji are often just as fun as those you can do during the summer.
How to get the most from a vacation to Okoboji
If you really want to have the most fun in Okoboji, you have to stay at the Bridges Bay Resort. Not only is the resort home to a massive indoor waterpark, but it has zip lines, a fishing pond, and a fantastic arcade onsite. Also, because it's next to East Okoboji Lake, you get beachside access during your stay. In fact, you could theoretically spend all your time at the resort and never run out of things to do.
However, there's so much more to explore in Okoboji and the surrounding area. The food scene is incredible, with many unique restaurants available to whet your appetite. Some highlights include O'Farrell Sisters, which is great for breakfast (thanks to their giant cinnamon rolls), the Nautical Bar and Grill for seafood, or The Gardens for lakeside views to accompany your meal.
No matter what time of year you come, you must visit Arnold's Park Amusement Park, a historic site nestled at the banks of West Okoboji Lake (much like Cedar Point, one of the U.S.'s oldest amusement parks set on a beautiful beach). It has rides for visitors of all ages, live events throughout the year, and even a proprietary steamboat (the Queen II) that goes out on the lake. When the water freezes over, the fun doesn't stop, as Arnold's Park often hosts various games and events on the ice.