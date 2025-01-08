Iowa's 'Best Vacation Destination Throughout The Year' Is A Wildly Underrated Beach And Theme Park Getaway

When planning a vacation in the U.S., Iowa may not stand out as one of the top states to visit. However, if you're into water sports, small-town charm, and local amusement parks, Iowa has it all. Specifically, you can find everything within a stone's throw of the lake town of Okoboji. The name translates from the Dacotah Indians, roughly meaning "place of rest." However, with so much to do, you probably won't be resting for too long.

Nestled in the "soul of Iowa," Okoboji sits just below the border with Minnesota and about 100 miles east of Sioux Falls, South Dakota (one of the Midwest's artsiest cities). What makes Okoboji so notable is that it sits next to multiple lakes, including Spirit Lake, East and West Okoboji Lakes, Center Lake, and Lower Gar Lake. So, if you're a fan of the water and lakeside beaches, you have plenty to choose from.

But water is just one aspect of Okoboji that makes it a worthwhile addition to your travel bucket list. Amusement parks like Arnolds Park and the water park at Bridges Bay Resort make the city one of the top destinations in the Hawkeye State (along with the world's largest man-made grotto).