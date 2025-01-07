What To Do If Your Name Is Wrong On Your Boarding Pass

While it might not be quite as jarring as discovering your name is spelled wrong on your passport, spotting something wrong on your boarding pass is certainly a frustrating experience. In most cases, getting little errors fixed is not too difficult. For small discrepancies, the airline's customer service will be able to help you out. Bigger mistakes and name changes can pose bigger problems.

In most cases, as soon as you notice an error, you should contact the airline immediately. Generally, all you need to do is call or chat with its customer service and explain what happened. Usually, this is totally free for small errors, but some airlines may charge you a change fee. Depending on the airline, you are typically not allowed to make a major name change without proof you've legally changed it. If you booked your flights through a booking service like Expedia, you may have to reach out to the third-party site instead of the airline — which can prove both trickier and pricier.