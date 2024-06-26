Here's Why The Sequence Number On Your Boarding Pass May Be More Important Than You Think

You may not pay much attention to your boarding pass beyond your gate number and seat assignment. Lots of people don't, but if you look closely at it, there is a lot you can find out about your flight. For instance, if the codes S/0 and SPTC appear on your boarding pass, it has to do with stopovers you have between flights, and the FQTV code means a frequent flier program is involved. You might find a note about seeing an agent as well. One code you might not recognize is SEQ with a number after it. That one indicates your "sequence" or where you fall numerically in terms of check-in order. For example, if the number is SEQ/017, it means you were the 17th person to check in.

While your stopovers and frequent flier status are unlikely to mess with your flight very often, the SEQ code can sometimes affect your seating, when you board, and if you can board at all in some rare circumstances. Knowing what this code means can help you understand what's happening, why, and when you might be owed compensation. Here's what you need to know about the SEQ code on your boarding pass.