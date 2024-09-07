If Your Name Is Misspelled On Your Passport, Here's What You Should Do

Getting your passport is exciting, especially if it's your first one, because it's the initial step in preparing for an international adventure. Unfortunately, that excitement can quickly turn into confusion and stress if you open up the envelope to find that your name has been spelled incorrectly on the official document. Your passport is a powerful form of ID that confirms who you are — so what happens if it has the wrong name on it? Fortunately, if all you're doing is correcting a mistake, you just need to fill out a form, submit some extra info to the state department, and you can get a new passport with your name spelled correctly for free.

As strange as it might seem that something as basic as your name would come out wrong on your passport, these kinds of mistakes do happen from time to time. Because of this, whenever you get a new passport, it's a good idea to check all the information, including your birthday, gender, and name, is correct. It's much better to find out that your passport needs to be fixed before you arrive at the airport ready for your big trip.