Your Old Travel Documents Are A Security Risk: Here's What To Do With Them

When you're planning an overseas trip, you may leave yourself reminders to ensure you've packed your passport, and you'll want to make sure to print your boarding pass at the airport. You may own a travel document holder to keep everything together, and, if you're extra prepared, you may even have images of all your documents stored in a password-protected folder in case they get lost or stolen. That's all great, but one thing you may not have considered is what to do with those documents after you return home from your trip. However, it's vital that you do because your old travel documents are a security risk.

You should keep your current passport in a secure place, but what about ones that have expired? Your old passport will be returned to you if you mail it in to renew, and if you do it online, you may not have to send it in at all. That means you might have at least one old passport in your house. Remember: Never get rid of your old passports. First, it's important to note that if you have an existing visa that is attached to the old or expired passport, you need to keep it and bring that and your new passport when you travel. Second, this document has lots of information about you, including where you've traveled and when. If it falls into the wrong hands, it can give scammers and identity thieves plenty of private details to work with.