How Do You Know When That Frozen Adirondack Lake Is Safe To Walk On?

As one of New York's best mountain ranges, the awe-inspiring Adirondacks are known for their pristine natural landscapes. During the snowy season, it transforms into a wonderland, perfect for a romantic winter getaway for cold weather lovers. Before you step off the hiking trail and onto a frozen lake, you need to make sure it's safe to do so. As aesthetic as it might look, walking across the ice when it isn't solid enough can have devastating, even deadly consequences.

While it's hard to be completely certain whether or not ice is stable, there are some ways to make walking across a frozen lake safer. The standard rule is that if the ice is less than 4 inches thick, you should never walk on it. The color can also provide some clues about how strong the ice is and if it might be able to hold your weight.

While Ausable Chasm (the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks) is breathtaking in the winter, you never want to step onto an icy river. While it might look solid, it's a lot harder to determine how thick the ice is on moving water than a lake or pond. If you try walking on the ice in the Adirondacks, you should avoid inlets, outlets, rivers, and streams.