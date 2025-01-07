Warm Water Is A Promise At One Of Florida's Most Underrated Crystal Clear Springs

Visitors can depend on the consistently warm waters of Fanning Springs for a summertime swim. But a trip to the springs offers more than just the chance to get wet amid the gorgeous backdrop of moss-draped cypress trees and sprawling, regal live oaks. The springs are home to all kinds of wildlife, both aquatic and terrestrial. Under water, snorkelers and even scuba divers can catch a glimpse of musk turtles, Suwannee bass, bowfin, and, sometimes during the winter months, manatees that swim up the river to bask in the warmer waters of the springs.

And you don't have to go swimming to enjoy the beauty of Fanning Springs. Guests can walk the park's Spring Run boardwalk or its nature trail that spans three quarters of a mile and meanders through the woods. Here, they can take in watchable wildlife, from white-tailed deer to airborne critters ranging from pileated woodpeckers to barred owls. Like many of Florida's under-the-radar freshwater springs, including Royal Springs, Fanning Springs offers guests room to spread out and enjoy a variety of recreational endeavors. Anglers can fish for native Suwannee bass in several locations around Fanning Springs, and boaters can even visit the state park via the Suwannee River (but idling speeds are required for motorboats thanks to the frequent visits by manatees).