Warm Water Is A Promise At One Of Florida's Most Underrated Crystal Clear Springs
Some of Florida's best-kept secrets are hidden in plain sight, away from the state's breathtaking beaches, like Sunny Isles Beach, and the controlled chaos that surrounds its kid-at-heart theme park scene. The Sunshine State is home to more than 1,000 identified freshwater springs that bubble up from the bedrock at a near-perfect 72 degrees Fahrenheit, on average. Thanks to geology and hydrology, no two springs are exactly alike, but most offer a totally unique Florida experience that many never take the time to enjoy.
One such stunning hydrological feature is Fanning Springs, which gushes to the surface near the fabled Suwannee River to the tune of 65 million gallons of water a day. Located just under an hour due west of Gainesville, Fanning Springs is contained within Fanning Springs State Park. For the modest entrance fee of $6 per vehicle, summertime visitors to central Florida can catch a break from the often-stifling heat by taking a refreshing dip in the springs' perfectly clear waters.
Fanning Springs is more than just a swimming hole
Visitors can depend on the consistently warm waters of Fanning Springs for a summertime swim. But a trip to the springs offers more than just the chance to get wet amid the gorgeous backdrop of moss-draped cypress trees and sprawling, regal live oaks. The springs are home to all kinds of wildlife, both aquatic and terrestrial. Under water, snorkelers and even scuba divers can catch a glimpse of musk turtles, Suwannee bass, bowfin, and, sometimes during the winter months, manatees that swim up the river to bask in the warmer waters of the springs.
And you don't have to go swimming to enjoy the beauty of Fanning Springs. Guests can walk the park's Spring Run boardwalk or its nature trail that spans three quarters of a mile and meanders through the woods. Here, they can take in watchable wildlife, from white-tailed deer to airborne critters ranging from pileated woodpeckers to barred owls. Like many of Florida's under-the-radar freshwater springs, including Royal Springs, Fanning Springs offers guests room to spread out and enjoy a variety of recreational endeavors. Anglers can fish for native Suwannee bass in several locations around Fanning Springs, and boaters can even visit the state park via the Suwannee River (but idling speeds are required for motorboats thanks to the frequent visits by manatees).
Make it an overnight at Fanning Springs State Park
Sometimes, a day trip to Fanning Springs and the area around it just isn't enough. Visitors to Fanning Springs State Park can rent one of several well-appointed cabins through the Florida State Parks online reservation system, and they might be surprised at how spacious and affordable these cabins can be. While renting a cabin gives you a private place to escape, particularly when summertime crowds grow at the park, it also allows you to experience the park when the vast majority of visitors are gone. Evenings spent on the screened-in porch allow visitors to listen to a natural symphony presented by the park's tree frogs, crickets, and cicadas. On clear nights, stargazers will love the dark skies around the park.
Staying in a state park cabin also puts visitors to the area within easy reach of other nearby natural springs, like Manatee Springs or Otter Springs. Fanning Springs is just 45 minutes away from Cedar Key, a charming small town on Florida's Big Bend. Here, kitschy bars and restaurants line the waterfront of this Old Florida gem. But maybe the best benefit that comes with staying a couple of nights at Fanning Springs is the early and late access guests have to the cool, clear waters of the springs, when other park visitors are nowhere to be seen.