This Breathtaking Beach Called Florida's Riviera Promises The Perfect White-Sand Getaway

If you're planning an extravagant vacation to a tropical, white sand beach, you may think you have to go somewhere exotic or foreign. However, Florida has some of the best beaches in the United States, meaning you don't have to get a passport to experience luxurious accommodations and world-class locales.

For example, less than 11 miles from the spectacle that is Miami Beach sits an incredible oceanside oasis. Sunny Isles Beach has long been affectionately dubbed "Florida's Riviera," and it's an ideal vacation spot for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Plus, since it's so close to all the major South Florida hotspots, you don't have to travel far to find something fun and exciting to do.

Given how opulent and inviting Sunny Isles is, you may think that it's crowded with tourists and beachcombers. However, it's actually not as overwhelming as other popular destinations like Miami, St. Petersburg, or Destin. Here, you can actually sit back, relax, and enjoy the waves, even as massive resorts watch over you from the shore.

