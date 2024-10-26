This Breathtaking Beach Called Florida's Riviera Promises The Perfect White-Sand Getaway
If you're planning an extravagant vacation to a tropical, white sand beach, you may think you have to go somewhere exotic or foreign. However, Florida has some of the best beaches in the United States, meaning you don't have to get a passport to experience luxurious accommodations and world-class locales.
For example, less than 11 miles from the spectacle that is Miami Beach sits an incredible oceanside oasis. Sunny Isles Beach has long been affectionately dubbed "Florida's Riviera," and it's an ideal vacation spot for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Plus, since it's so close to all the major South Florida hotspots, you don't have to travel far to find something fun and exciting to do.
Given how opulent and inviting Sunny Isles is, you may think that it's crowded with tourists and beachcombers. However, it's actually not as overwhelming as other popular destinations like Miami, St. Petersburg, or Destin. Here, you can actually sit back, relax, and enjoy the waves, even as massive resorts watch over you from the shore.
Why is Sunny Isles Beach the Florida Riviera?
This beachside property got its start back in 1920 when American investor Harvey Baker Graves purchased land to develop a resort. He dubbed the area "Sunny Isles: The Venice of America" — a nickname also attributed to Fort Lauderdale — however, the region would technically be called North Miami Beach until 1937, when it changed its name to Sunny Isles not long after Kurtis Froedtert purchased the land. Upon incorporation in 1997, the city was renamed Sunny Isles Beach.
But what does the term "riviera" mean, and why does it apply to Sunny Isles? A riviera is a coastal region marked by a mild climate with numerous resorts, so, based on that, Sunny Isles certainly fits the description, even compared to other resort-heavy Florida destinations. There's also Haulover Beach, which is "clothing optional," giving it a distinctly European vibe. Plus, you don't have to worry about dangerous waters like those at North Miami Beach.
The resorts here are much grander and more elegant than those you might find in cities like Miami or the popular Spring Break destination of Fort Lauderdale. Most of them tower over the sands, like silent guardians protecting the mainland from the ferocity of the sea. Many of these resorts offer 4- and 5-star accommodations, giving you even more of a reason to book a stay in Sunny Isles. Overall, the opulence and grandeur of the beachside properties help give this city a unique look and feel that stands out from other parts of Florida.
How to get the most from a Sunny Isles Beach vacation
With world-class hotels, pristine beaches, and relatively small crowds, there's enough to love about Sunny Isles to book a trip right now. However, the reasons to visit pile up with extravagant dining options, water sports, and various attractions close by. Perhaps best of all, you don't need a car to get around. The SIBShuttle stops everywhere in Sunny Isles, so you can hop on and hop off whenever you feel like it. You can go to one of several gorgeous parks (like Gateway Park and Heritage Park) or indulge your shopping side by visiting one of several massive shopping malls dotted throughout the area. You can even take the shuttle to different beaches so you don't have to worry about getting sand in a rental car.
Alternatively, you can take a culinary tour of Sunny Isles Beach. Because it's a world-class city, the dining options are a cut above. You can engage in decadence at the Lentrecote French Restaurant or sink your teeth into fresh local seafood at the Black Caviar Restaurant. If you want something a bit more casual and relaxed, you can choose from options like the Sandbar at Newport Beachside or Taco Island. There's something to satisfy everyone's taste at Sunny Isles.