Locals Love This Under-The-Radar Crystal-Clear Florida Spring For A Fun And Refreshing Swim

Your every instinct may tell you to stay out of random bodies of water in Florida. It's not a surprising reaction to the idea of running into the odd alligator. However, it means missing out on gems like Royal Springs Park, a hidden beauty sporting waters so clear you'll think you've stumbled across something magical. Located in Northern Florida, sandwiched between North Country Road 349 and I-27 just northeast of Mayo, Royal Springs Park isn't something you'll just happen across. It's relatively secluded amidst country roads and scattered housing. So, consider this your invitation to a sparkling paradise that tests your limits with a 42-foot drop right in the middle.

Like many of Florida's hidden, crowd-free treasures, Royal Springs Park is a delicate ecosystem surrounded by dense greenery that creates a feeling of isolation. Since you are a bit cut off from civilization, and that 42-foot drop is very tempting to explore, this is one body of water you shouldn't tread alone. Thankfully, Royal Springs has plenty to make a day out of your visit with friends and family, ensuring that, even if you need a break from the cobalt waters, you can still kick back, relax, and enjoy the day.

Royal Springs may not be what many would consider "amenities-rich," but there's a bounty of memories just waiting to be made in the under-the-radar crystal clear spring. Pack some towels, bag some sandwiches, and prepare for a trek into one of the hidden wonders of the Sunshine State.

