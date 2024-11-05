Locals Love This Under-The-Radar Crystal-Clear Florida Spring For A Fun And Refreshing Swim
Your every instinct may tell you to stay out of random bodies of water in Florida. It's not a surprising reaction to the idea of running into the odd alligator. However, it means missing out on gems like Royal Springs Park, a hidden beauty sporting waters so clear you'll think you've stumbled across something magical. Located in Northern Florida, sandwiched between North Country Road 349 and I-27 just northeast of Mayo, Royal Springs Park isn't something you'll just happen across. It's relatively secluded amidst country roads and scattered housing. So, consider this your invitation to a sparkling paradise that tests your limits with a 42-foot drop right in the middle.
Like many of Florida's hidden, crowd-free treasures, Royal Springs Park is a delicate ecosystem surrounded by dense greenery that creates a feeling of isolation. Since you are a bit cut off from civilization, and that 42-foot drop is very tempting to explore, this is one body of water you shouldn't tread alone. Thankfully, Royal Springs has plenty to make a day out of your visit with friends and family, ensuring that, even if you need a break from the cobalt waters, you can still kick back, relax, and enjoy the day.
Royal Springs may not be what many would consider "amenities-rich," but there's a bounty of memories just waiting to be made in the under-the-radar crystal clear spring. Pack some towels, bag some sandwiches, and prepare for a trek into one of the hidden wonders of the Sunshine State.
What is there to do in Royal Springs?
The obvious answer is swim, and that's the answer year-round, considering Florida's spring waters hover around 72 degrees all year. However, there's more to this hidden wonder than splashing around on the surface. Take, for instance, the overlook decks that provide different views of the springs and the surrounding environment. They all have the perfect view of the prominent jumping platform, which sits above the spring. The depth of the spring allows you to launch off the platform to add a bit of adventure to your visit. Be mindful of anyone else at Royal Springs, though, as some people just like to lounge in a tube and soak in the Floridan sun's rays.
According to the official website of Suwannee County, there's also a boat ramp at the springs. While you're not going to be cruising through the 200-foot-wide pool area, Royal Springs empties out into the Suwanee River, which you can maneuver along the full length in a kayak or canoe. Motorized vessels are only permitted as far as Ellaville when the water is higher but typically need to stop at Branford. So, if you're boating from Royal Springs, you may need to head south toward Branford rather than north to Ellaville.
Alternatively, you can just stay put at Royal Springs and make use of the limited amenities, including grills and picnic tables. There's not a ton to do, but it's easy to lose track of time in those sparkling waters.
Is there anything around Royal Springs?
If you're not a Florida local or don't live anywhere near this stretch of the Suwannee River, you may want to turn your visit to the Royal Springs into a multi-day excursion. Though the springs may be tucked away, they're not completely removed from the creature comforts of modern society. In fact, if you do want to spend a few days in the area, some nearby amenities and accommodations make it possible.
Spots like Le Chateau de Lafayette in Mayo boast proximity to Royal Springs, and the user experience isn't one to veer away from. Per the bed and breakfast's Tripadvisor, there's "Nothing dusty or tattered about this historical home!" Even closer to the springs is the Suwannee River Rendezvous Resort and Campground, with RV and tent camping sites.
While accommodations in the immediate area are a little light, there are plenty of dining options. Whether you're staying overnight or just need to refuel partway through your time at Royal Springs, a quick drive to Mayo opens a treasure trove of local favorite spots like the Mayo Cafe, Cricket's Deli on Main, or the simple delights of Mayo Subs. The only issue with accessing a quick bite in Mayo is that there's no good direct route. You need to go up and around to catch Irvin Avenue Northwest across the river, making it a nearly 25-minute venture.